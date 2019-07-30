As Exelon (EXC) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Electron Capital Partners Has Trimmed Holding by $9.51 Million; Barclays Plc Holding in Itron (ITRI) Has Raised by $988,494

Barclays Plc increased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 91.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc bought 21,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,967 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, up from 23,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $62.83. About 35,937 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has declined 15.10% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 21/03/2018 – ITRON – SIGNED A FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH CITY OF ROSEVILLE, CALIFORNIA, TO MODERNIZE ITS ELECTRICITY AND WATER SYSTEMS WITH OPENWAY RIVA IOT SOLUTION; 01/05/2018 – Itron Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 14/03/2018 – ROMANIAN UTILITY SELECTS ITRON’S WATER SOLUTION TO REDUCE WATER LOSS; 20/03/2018 – ltron Opens Call for Abstracts for ltron Utility Week 2018; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Adj EPS 13c; 30/05/2018 – Itron Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – NorthWestern Energy Signs Contract with Itron to Modernize Energy Grid; 14/03/2018 – Romanian Utility Selects ltron’s Water Solution to Reduce Water Loss; 14/05/2018 – ITRON 1Q REV. $607.2M, EST. $572.6M; 27/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Electro Scientific Industries, Worthington Industries, Navigant Consulting, Itron, Sout

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 190,132 shares as the company's stock rose 1.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.34M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.23 million, down from 2.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $44.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $46.03. About 1.97M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500.

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 11.27% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.71 per share. EXC’s profit will be $611.70 million for 18.27 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.59% negative EPS growth.

