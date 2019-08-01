As Exelon (EXC) Market Value Declined, Electron Capital Partners Decreased by $9.51 Million Its Position; Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Shareholder Seizert Capital Partners Upped Its Position by $3.77 Million as Shares Declined

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 8.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc bought 27,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 342,880 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.93 million, up from 315,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $130. About 5.72M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 24/05/2018 – Drug Overview 2018: lnvega Sustenna/lnvega Trinza (Paliperidone Palmitate; Johnson & Johnson) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product; 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO APPROVES SALE OF PLANT, MACHINERY OF BHAGALPUR UNIT; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q EPS $1.60; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 190,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 2.34M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.23M, down from 2.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $44.39. About 6.69 million shares traded or 30.04% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 04/05/2018 – Exelon Named a Top 50 Company for Diversity and Top 5 Company for Veterans by Diversitylnc; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Announces Leadership Changes to Further Strengthen Company and Position for Future Growth; 23/03/2018 – Five Exelon Utilities Issue Request for Proposals Regarding Aggregation of Capacity Resources in PJM; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Corp. CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 25/05/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICES AFFECTS 84 WORKERS AT EXELON GENERATION CO; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – EXELON’S OTHER NUCLEAR PLANTS IN PJM CLEARED IN AUCTION FOR 2021-2022 PLANNING YEAR; 19/04/2018 – EXELON IS ‘STRONGLY COMMITTED TO FUTURE OF NUCLEAR ENERGY’; 02/05/2018 – Exelon Sees 2Q EPS 55c-EPS 65c; 16/04/2018 – EXELON’S LIMERICK 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 5% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 16/04/2018 – Exelon’s ComEd Files for $23M Decrease in Customer Electric Rates

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45B and $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sp Plus Corp Com (NASDAQ:SP) by 21,194 shares to 63,932 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 494,272 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,137 shares, and cut its stake in Icf Intl Inc Com (NASDAQ:ICFI).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hendley And Inc stated it has 3.56% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Van Strum Towne invested 3.98% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Private Ocean Lc reported 0.2% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Curbstone Fincl Mgmt Corporation owns 30,786 shares. Origin Asset Management Llp invested 1.33% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Azimuth Cap Ltd Co holds 1.84% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 196,680 shares. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa holds 16,318 shares or 2.63% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.50M shares. Chilton Cap Mngmt Lc reported 1.18% stake. Schaper Benz Wise Inv Counsel Inc Wi invested 2.12% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 8,832 were reported by Quantum. Blair William Com Il holds 768,799 shares. Palladium Ltd holds 2.05% or 204,004 shares in its portfolio. Sand Hill Global holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 49,378 shares. Callahan Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 2.85% or 109,607 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $837,900 activity.

