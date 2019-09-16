As Exelon (EXC) Market Valuation Declined, Kistler-Tiffany Companies Has Cut by $307,488 Its Position; Real Estate Management Services Has Trimmed Holding in City Office Reit (CIO) by $3.68 Million

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 93.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc sold 6,406 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 457 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22,000, down from 6,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $47.27. About 7.53M shares traded or 26.78% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 26/03/2018 – EXELON BRAIDWOOD SPOKESMAN BRETT NAUMAN COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 29/03/2018 – EXELON GENERATION FILES TO RETIRE MYSTIC GENERATING STATION; 22/03/2018 – EXELON’S NINE MILE POINT 1 REACTOR CUT TO 85% FROM 100%: NRC; 23/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR SIGNS BILL TO SUBSIDIZE NUCLEAR POWER PLANTS TO FURTHER GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION GOALS; 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT QUAD CITIES 2 REACTOR TO 97% FROM 100%:NRC; 02/05/2018 – EXELON SEES 2Q EPS 55C TO 65C, EST. 58C; 14/03/2018 – EXELON’S GINNA NUCLEAR REACTOR IN N.Y. OUTPUT RISES TO 99%: NRC; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS DRESDEN 3 REACTOR POWER TO 84% FROM 100%: NRC; 09/04/2018 – ComEd Seeks to Jumpstart Solar, Other Renewables in Illinois; 27/04/2018 – EXELON CUT CALVERT CLIFFS 2 POWER THURSDAY FOR PUMP MAINTENANCE

Real Estate Management Services Llc decreased its stake in City Office Reit Inc. (CIO) by 65.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc sold 334,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.75% . The institutional investor held 176,111 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11M, down from 510,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in City Office Reit Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $545.94M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.77. About 603,000 shares traded or 37.25% up from the average. City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) has declined 1.82% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CIO News: 09/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – PROCEEDS FROM SALE WILL BE USED TO REPAY ABOUT $32.1 MLN OF MORTGAGE DEBT; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE OF MARCH 2022; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY INCREASES COMPANY’S BORROWING CAPACITY TO $250 MLN; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q FFO 28c/Shr; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – REPLACED ITS EXISTING SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH A NEW UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/05/2018 – City Office REIT at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 04/04/2018 – NJ Governor: Governor Murphy Announces That Ørsted Will Establish Atlantic City Office and Begin Local Hiring; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q Rev $31.5M; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY CONTAINS ACCORDION FEATURE ALLOWING FOR POTENTIAL BORROWING CAPACITY OF UP TO $500 MLN; 09/03/2018 City Office REIT Announces Sale of Washington Group Plaza Property for $86.5 Million

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EXC’s profit will be $855.00 million for 13.43 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.67% EPS growth.

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc, which manages about $559.78M and $263.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 330 shares to 2,143 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,541 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,995 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.13 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.56 in 2019Q1.

Real Estate Management Services Llc, which manages about $741.04 million and $148.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 41,100 shares to 724,900 shares, valued at $10.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.