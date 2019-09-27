As Exelon (EXC) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Tobam Decreased Its Stake by $4.00 Million; Deere & Co Com (DE) Shareholder World Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake

World Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Deere & Co Com (DE) by 10.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. World Asset Management Inc sold 2,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 22,629 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.75 million, down from 25,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. World Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Deere & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $165.63. About 1.00M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS INVENTORIES AT LEVELS NOT SEEN SINCE 2012; 30/05/2018 – DEERE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 69C/SHR FROM 60C, EST. 67C; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS STEEL TARIFFS WILL HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON THE COMPANY’S FINANCES; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES WERE DOWN MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY; 15/05/2018 – Cubist Adds GoDaddy, Exits Deere, Buys More Agilent: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: RETALIATION AGAINST U.S. MORE A CONCERN THAN COST GAINS; 04/04/2018 – U.S. floats talks after China strikes back in trade fight; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q EPS $3.67; 15/05/2018 – Impala Adds Boeing, Exits Deere, Cuts Harley-Davidson: 13F

Tobam decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 22.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam sold 85,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 288,167 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.82M, down from 373,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $48.36. About 2.52 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 29/03/2018 – Exelon Generation Files to Retire Mystic Generating Station in 2022, Absent Any Regulatory Solution; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS DRESDEN 3 REACTOR POWER TO 84% FROM 100%: NRC; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS BRAIDWOOD 2 REACTOR POWER TO 73% FROM 100%: NRC; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Clear That New, Large-Scale Nuclear Plants Aren’t Viable in Today’s U.S. Competitive Markets; 22/03/2018 – EXELON’S LASALLE 1 REACTOR CUT TO 24% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT QUAD CITIES 2 REACTOR TO 97% FROM 100%:NRC; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS DRESDEN 2 REACTOR POWER TO 84% FROM 100%: NRC; 24/05/2018 – Higher PJM auction prices won’t save some U.S. nuclear plants; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Exelon May Face Pressure, Electric Power Down in April; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Corp. CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Years

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.12M for 19.17 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl Counselors Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 41,645 shares. Aspen Inv Mngmt Incorporated owns 0.14% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 1,249 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 65,000 shares. Asset Management One holds 0.15% or 182,418 shares. Primecap Management Co Ca invested in 2.52 million shares. Golub Gp Limited Co accumulated 136,614 shares. Adage Partners Ltd invested in 0.42% or 1.02 million shares. Massachusetts-based Boston Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Hartford Financial Mgmt reported 12,165 shares. The Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0.01% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Ashfield Lc owns 0.09% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 5,183 shares. Cap Invsts holds 0.14% or 3.72M shares in its portfolio. Btr Cap accumulated 4,236 shares or 0.13% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.11% or 75,854 shares. First Natl Trust reported 3,249 shares.

World Asset Management Inc, which manages about $17.12B and $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8,150 shares to 311,420 shares, valued at $14.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 651 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,654 shares, and has risen its stake in Eli Lilly & Co Com (NYSE:LLY).

Tobam, which manages about $5.57B and $1.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) by 40,232 shares to 83,952 shares, valued at $4.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gap Inc/The (NYSE:GPS) by 373,208 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26M shares, and has risen its stake in A.