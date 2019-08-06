As Exelon (EXC) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trimmed Holding; Brinker Capital Holding in Caterpillar Del (CAT) Has Boosted by $314,685

Brinker Capital Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 45.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc bought 2,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 7,492 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, up from 5,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.57 billion market cap company. It closed at $121.65 lastly. It is down 5.78% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – Industrials Lower as Investors Flee Caterpillar, Despite Strength — Industrials Roundup; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sees Sales Into Oil, Gas Applications Increasing in 2018; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2.5 percent; 05/03/2018 – “Seeing Caterpillar and Harley-Davidson trade higher tells me that traders think this will end diplomatically,” says one strategist; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR CFO ANDREW BONFIELD PREVIOUSLY CFO OF NATIONAL GRID; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar Names New CFO; Current CFO Halverson’s Retirement Is Effective May 4 — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.25 TO $11.25, EST. $9.270; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – APPROVED 2018 CASH ANNUAL INCENTIVE PLAN AWARD WITH TARGET VALUE OF 115 PCT OF BONFIELD’S BASE SALARY, PRO-RATED BASED ON START DATE; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar says to close facilities, could affect 880 positions

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 25.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership sold 331,528 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 989,692 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.61M, down from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $45.15. About 4.73 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 08/05/2018 – Exelon Announces Leadership Changes to Further Strengthen Co and Position for Future Growth; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Exelon May Benefit, Electric Power Best in 22.5 Yrs; 02/05/2018 – Exelon Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.90-Adj EPS $3.20; 01/05/2018 – Exelon Corporation Declares Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Exelon Group Dinner Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 24; 22/03/2018 – EXELON’S LASALLE 1 REACTOR CUT TO 24% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Files to Retire Mystic Generating Station in 2022; 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Exelon; 27/03/2018 – Exelon Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 21/03/2018 – Federal Register: Exelon Generation Company, LLC; Oyster Creek Nuclear Generating Station; Revision to License Condition 2.C.(5

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30B and $42.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 1.51 million shares to 3.54M shares, valued at $78.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 31,029 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,939 shares, and has risen its stake in Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.