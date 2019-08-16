As Exelon (EXC) Market Valuation Declined, Essex Financial Services Raised Its Holding by $415,400; Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Has Trimmed Its Keycorp New (KEY) Position by $20.99 Million as Valuation Rose

Essex Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 113.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc bought 8,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 15,646 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $784,000, up from 7,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $45.13. About 5.12 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 24/05/2018 – EXELON: THREE MILE ISLAND, DRESDEN DID NOT CLEAR IN AUCTION; 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Exelon; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Plans $28.8 Billion in Capital Spending Between 2018 and 2021, an Industrial Info News Alert; 01/05/2018 – Exelon Corporation Declares Dividend; 24/05/2018 – Higher PJM auction prices won’t save some U.S. nuclear plants; 03/05/2018 – Exelon and ComEd Named Corporation of the Year by Chicago Minority Supplier Development Council, Inc; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS QUAD CITIES 1 REACTOR POWER TO 88% FROM 100%: NRC; 30/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES CALVERT CLIFFS 2 REACTOR TO 100% FROM 80%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q Net $585M; 08/05/2018 – EXELON NAMES JOSEPH NIGRO CFO

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The decreased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 7.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The sold 1.40 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 16.54M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $260.48 million, down from 17.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.48B market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $16.43. About 8.75M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 21/03/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Its Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 %; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – BOTH NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN BENEFITED FROM HIGHER INTEREST RATES IN QTR; 25/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 12C/SHR, FROM 10.5C, EST. 12C; 30/04/2018 – Hexcel Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 21/04/2018 – DJ KeyCorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEY); 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP DECLARES INCREASED QTRLY COMMON DIV OF TWELVEC-SHR; 21/03/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Its Prime Lending Rate To 4.75 Percent; 14/05/2018 – Watts Water Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 30/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $330.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14,639 shares to 62,661 shares, valued at $11.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologiescorp (NYSE:UTX) by 5,857 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,204 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathawayinc Del Cl A (BRKA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Electron Prns Ltd Liability Company has 2.34 million shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 139,572 shares. Qci Asset Management holds 913 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Zwj Counsel holds 1.86% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 451,624 shares. Alps Advsr Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Moreover, Commonwealth Bancorporation Of has 0.12% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 247,939 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 1.07M shares. Barnett And stated it has 0.01% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Farmers And Merchants invested 0.01% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Destination Wealth Management invested in 0% or 200 shares. Lpl Fin Limited Liability reported 0.02% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Dubuque Bancorporation Trust holds 1,572 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jennison Associates Lc reported 0.35% stake. Mirae Asset Global Invs Ltd holds 119,591 shares.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $92.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Community Finl Corp Md (NASDAQ:TCFC) by 105,540 shares to 231,523 shares, valued at $6.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duluth Hldgs Inc by 20,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,687 shares, and has risen its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI).

