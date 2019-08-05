As Exelon (EXC) Market Valuation Declined, Electron Capital Partners Has Lowered Stake by $9.51 Million; Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake Lifted by Nbt Bank N A

Nbt Bank N A increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A bought 5,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 110,477 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53 million, up from 105,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $55.12. About 11.35M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS FILES FOR NOTES OFFER VIA BNPP, DB; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – SEES FULL-YEAR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH AT LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RATES ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: CONSUMER BUYING SHIFTING TO SERVICE FROM PHONE; 23/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Numbers, 5G Technology in Focus — Earnings Preview; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TAX OVERHAUL WILL BOOST CASH FLOWS FOR AT&T & VERIZON; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will end on June 11 – FCC; 12/04/2018 – Verizon Virtual Network Services Bundles Make Move to Virtualization Fast, Easy and Cost Effective; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 190,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 2.34 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.23 million, down from 2.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $44.53. About 6.60M shares traded or 25.89% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Exelon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXC); 26/04/2018 – EXELON CORP SAYS IS SETTING A GOAL TO REDUCE GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS FROM ITS INTERNAL OPERATIONS BY 15 PERCENT BY 2022; 14/05/2018 – Applications are Open for Future STEM Stars! Sign Up for the 2018 ComEd Icebox Derby Competition Before it Closes; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AA3 TO GRUNDY & WILL COS. CUSD 1 (COAL CITY), IL’S GO BONDS; 26/03/2018 – EXELON BRAIDWOOD SPOKESMAN BRETT NAUMAN COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Names Chicago Charities to Receive Donations as Part of 2018 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Announces Leadership Changes to Further Strengthen Co and Position for Future Growth; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Announces Plan to Further Reduce Its Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 15 Percent; 20/03/2018 – EXELON’S NINE MILE POINT 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 3%: NRC; 21/03/2018 – EXELON’S NINE MILE POINT 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 100%: NRC

More important recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) 7.2% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Exelon Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss Exelon’s (NYSE:EXC) 45% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $932.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 175,952 shares to 692,065 shares, valued at $87.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 657,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.