As Exelon (EXC) Market Valuation Declined, Advisor Partners Has Raised Stake; Alyeska Investment Group LP Has Raised Position in Popular (BPOP) by $8.53 Million as Stock Rose

Advisor Partners Llc increased its stake in Exelon Corporation (EXC) by 32.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc bought 6,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 24,785 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 18,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $45.51. About 1.57 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 21/03/2018 – Federal Register: Exelon Generation Company, LLC; Oyster Creek Nuclear Generating Station; Revision to License Condition 2.C.(5; 19/04/2018 – Exelon is Strongly Committed to the Future of Nuclear Energy; 21/03/2018 – EXELON’S NINE MILE POINT 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 100%: NRC; 30/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR POWER TO 25% FROM 0%: NRC; 08/05/2018 – EXELON NAMES JOSEPH NIGRO CFO; 29/05/2018 – Exelon Statement on DOJ and FERC Filing in Illinois Future Energy Jobs Act Lawsuit; 14/03/2018 – EXELON RESTARTS LASALLE 1 REACTOR IN ILL. TO 1%, NRC REPORTS; 02/05/2018 – EXELON CEO: PJM REFORMS COULD BE IN PLACE BY NEXT YEAR; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS BRAIDWOOD 2 REACTOR POWER TO 73% FROM 100%: NRC; 26/04/2018 – EXELON CORP SAYS IS SETTING A GOAL TO REDUCE GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS FROM ITS INTERNAL OPERATIONS BY 15 PERCENT BY 2022

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 25.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp bought 164,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The hedge fund held 807,767 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.11M, up from 643,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $52.33. About 161,137 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.89; 23/05/2018 – Popular Announces Early Termination of FDIC Shared-Loss Agreements; 19/04/2018 – Popular Announces Appointment of Betina Castellví as Chief Security Officer; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.89%, EST. 3.89%; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -BANCO POPULAR ENTERED INTO TERMINATION AGREEMENT WITH FDIC; 09/05/2018 – POPULAR INC. OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 04/04/2018 Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest; 25/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $55; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49; 09/04/2018 – Popular Community Bank Changes Name to Popular

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold BPOP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 82.20 million shares or 0.50% less from 82.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 10,527 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Lazard Asset Ltd holds 0% or 22,025 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Doremus Invest reported 3,169 shares stake. Macroview Invest Ltd Llc reported 82 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Guardian Cap LP invested in 0.01% or 6,207 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Com reported 3.05 million shares. First Limited Partnership holds 204,724 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 46,143 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 24,343 shares.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14B and $7.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 253,076 shares to 1.61 million shares, valued at $121.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arco Platform Ltd by 199,306 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,282 shares, and cut its stake in Gevo Inc (Call).

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00 million and $779.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 19,193 shares to 24,464 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 7,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,513 shares, and cut its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

