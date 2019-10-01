As Exelon (Call) (EXC) Stock Value Declined, Walleye Trading Has Trimmed Holding by $737,900; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined, North American Management Boosted by $473,500 Its Position

North American Management Corp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 112.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp bought 250 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 472 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $894,000, up from 222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $858.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $1735.34. About 1.77 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/03/2018 – JAPAN FAIR TRADE COMMISSION HAS RAIDED AMAZON JAPAN ON SUSPICION OF POSSIBLE ANTI-TRUST VIOLATION – MEDIA; 22/03/2018 – The Real Real Fills New Roles With Hires From Walmart and Amazon; 03/04/2018 – Billboard: Chris Stapleton Talks Covering Elton John for ‘Restoration’: Exclusive Amazon Music Preview; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.2 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 24/05/2018 – Crowdstrike’s CEO George Kurtz said there is a very real possibility that a company such as Amazon or Google could ultimately buy its cloud-delivered endpoint security capability,; 16/05/2018 – Health Purchase: Amazon is building a `health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend healthcare; 30/05/2018 – ELIGEN B12 Receives “Amazon’s Choice” Designation; 01/05/2018 – The moves will begin the process of more fully integrating the Amazon and Whole Foods businesses; 11/05/2018 – Leaked memo reveals Whole Foods is slowly moving its most important technology into Amazon’s cloud; 08/05/2018 – lnnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. Launches eCommerce Store on Amazon.com for its Personal Sound Amplifier Products for the Millions of Amazon Shoppers

Walleye Trading Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (Call) (EXC) by 18.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc sold 15,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 68,100 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.27 million, down from 83,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $47.92. About 1.36M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 02/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR TO 75% POWER FROM 12%: NRC; 10/04/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 13/03/2018 Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Joseph Dominguez Promoted to CEO of ComEd; 02/05/2018 – Exelon Sees 2Q EPS 55c-EPS 65c; 28/03/2018 – Exelon Corp. CDS Tightens 7 Bps; 02/05/2018 – EXELON REAFFIRMS YEAR ADJ EPS FORECAST; 04/05/2018 – Exelon Named a Top 50 Company for Diversity and Top 5 Company for Veterans by Diversitylnc; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Names Chicago Charities to Receive Donations as Part of 2018 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship; 14/05/2018 – Metro Announces Extended Late-Night Service for Capitals Game 3, Powered by Exelon and Pepco

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Ima Wealth has 0.96% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wall Street Access Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 5.57% or 2,386 shares in its portfolio. Aimz Ltd has 119 shares. Lord Abbett Lc accumulated 0.53% or 86,081 shares. Windsor Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.13% or 147 shares. Cullinan reported 3,504 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Burns J W Company Inc invested 2.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Old Dominion Capital Mngmt reported 2,024 shares or 1.33% of all its holdings. Canandaigua Natl Bank Company has 1,710 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability accumulated 4,707 shares or 0.77% of the stock. 1,625 are held by Grimes. Beach Invest Ltd stated it has 1,249 shares or 3.86% of all its holdings. 12,187 are held by Decatur Cap Mngmt. Moreover, Advisory Gp has 0.24% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Scge Mngmt Lp holds 53,600 shares or 5.07% of its portfolio.

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36 billion and $628.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 9,238 shares to 309,316 shares, valued at $26.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,508 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,253 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.88 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EXC’s profit will be $854.99 million for 13.61 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold EXC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 734.48 million shares or 1.02% less from 742.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Income Ptnrs has 4.82 million shares. Electron Limited Company stated it has 2.00 million shares or 13.02% of all its holdings. Mairs And Power Inc has invested 0% in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corp holds 0.08% or 195,848 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj has 12,000 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Foundry Prtn Ltd invested in 1.18% or 624,543 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 5,345 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Covington Inv owns 33,187 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Optimum Investment holds 0.14% in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) or 9,113 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc invested 0.01% in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). Aviva Public Ltd Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) for 358,444 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc has 0.36% invested in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) for 409,856 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt reported 257,661 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC).