As Exelon (Call) (EXC) Stock Value Declined, Regal Investment Advisors Cut by $911,450 Its Stake; Miracle Mile Advisors Boosted Holding in Phillips 66 (PSX) by $718,200 as Stock Price Rose

Regal Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (Call) (EXC) by 95.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc sold 18,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 900 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45,000, down from 19,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $45.44. About 3.65 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 10/04/2018 – EXELON’S PEACH BOTTOM 3 REACTOR CUT TO 60% FROM 100%: NRC; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 15/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – DEAL TO SUPPLY GRIDSTAR LITHIUM ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEM TO COMED; 15/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Selected to Provide GridStar™ Energy Storage for New ComEd Microgrid Project in Chicago; 14/05/2018 – Applications are Open for Future STEM Stars! Sign Up for the 2018 ComEd Icebox Derby Competition Before it Closes; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS LASALLE 2 REACTOR POWER TO 63% FROM 100%: NRC; 27/03/2018 – Exelon Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 30/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR POWER TO 25% FROM 0%: NRC; 04/05/2018 – Exelon Named a Top 50 Company for Diversity and Top 5 Company for Veterans by DiversityInc; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS BRAIDWOOD 2 REACTOR POWER TO 73% FROM 100%: NRC

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 23.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc bought 7,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 40,290 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, up from 32,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $99.3. About 1.85 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY COMPLETES HYDROTREATER RESTART; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING ALL UNITS TO PRODUCTION; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery restarting reformer; 09/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery continuing to restart units; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net $524M; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C; 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: Midstream 1Q Net Income $233 Million

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Inv Et Al stated it has 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Beacon Financial Gru holds 0.15% or 9,674 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 963,849 shares. Livingston Gru Asset Management (Operating As Southport Management) owns 0.23% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 5,498 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Co Tn has 217 shares. Kepos Cap Ltd Partnership reported 62,591 shares. Stillwater Mgmt Limited Liability reported 13,604 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Vanguard Grp invested 0.13% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Brinker Capital invested in 0.2% or 54,593 shares. Nuwave Invest Mngmt Limited Liability reported 2,359 shares. Peddock Advsr Ltd has 0.02% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 400 shares. The Colorado-based Institute For Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.17% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). West Oak Capital Ltd Co invested in 0.2% or 3,369 shares. Copeland Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 31,358 shares.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Phillips 66 Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Houston midstream firm launches renovation at HQ in Allen Center downtown – Houston Business Journal” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Phillips 66 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Local midstream company delivers first Permian barrels to Corpus – San Antonio Business Journal” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73 million and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN) by 26,944 shares to 6,925 shares, valued at $319,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 27,251 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,024 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maryland-based Wagner Bowman Mngmt has invested 0.17% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Oppenheimer Communication accumulated 24,747 shares. Prudential Fincl owns 4.50M shares. Jnba Fin Advsr holds 3,321 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability owns 85,386 shares. First Amer Retail Bank holds 0.38% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) or 104,821 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors accumulated 2,490 shares. Homrich Berg accumulated 0.01% or 4,069 shares. Amer Century owns 607,642 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust accumulated 0.02% or 7,568 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0.16% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Suntrust Banks Inc stated it has 78,767 shares. Coldstream Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.03% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Calamos Wealth Ltd Liability Corp owns 11,297 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Da Davidson And reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).