As Exelixis (EXEL) Stock Value Rose, Westover Capital Advisors Has Boosted Its Position; Xpo Logistics (XPO) Stock Price Rose While Rice Hall James & Associates Lifted by $1.86 Million Its Stake

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Exelixis Inc (EXEL) by 118.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 14,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.98% . The institutional investor held 26,603 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $633,000, up from 12,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exelixis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $21.27. About 3.60 million shares traded or 36.86% up from the average. Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has declined 0.93% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.93% the S&P500. Some Historical EXEL News: 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS: FDA ACCEPTS SNDA FOR CABOMETYX; 18/04/2018 – CALITHERA’S CB-839 WITH CABOZANTINIB GRANTED FAST TRACK STATUS; 15/03/2018 – Exelixis Submits U.S. Supplemental New Drug Application for CABOMETYX® (Cabozantinib) for Previously Treated Advanced; 28/03/2018 – EXELIXIS’ PARTNER IPSEN ANNOUNCES EMA VALIDATION OF THE APPLICATION FOR A NEW INDICATION FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED ADVANCED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA; 23/03/2018 – lpsen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Cabometyx® (cabozantinib) for the First-Line Treatment of Adults with Intermediate- or Poor- Risk Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 09/04/2018 – EXELIXIS SAYS BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – EXEL REPORTS STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT VS PLACEBO; 10/05/2018 – EXELIXIS INC EXEL.O – GENENTECH WILL FURTHER EXAMINE RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 AND PLANS TO PRESENT DATA AT AN UPCOMING MEDICAL MEETING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hain Celestial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAIN); 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS: FDA SETS JAN 14 PDUFA DATE FOR CABOMETYX

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 10.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc bought 35,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The institutional investor held 371,296 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.95 million, up from 336,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $67.48. About 1.47 million shares traded or 5.29% up from the average. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 08/03/2018 – Press Release: XPO Logistics Contract Logistics Site Reaches Safety Milestone; 10/05/2018 – Leading Investor Advisory Firms Back Teamster Demand For Better Disclosure Of Working Conditions At XPO Logistics, Inc; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Names Former Amazon Executive as COO; 14/05/2018 – DRIVERS AT XPO IN ERIE, PA SEEK TEAMSTER REPRESENTATION:UNION; 03/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Uses Emerging Technology in Robot Security Program; 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS SAYS TROY COOPER PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT; 31/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Plans to Invest Up to $90 Million in Road Fleet in North America; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS TO INVEST UP TO $90M IN ROAD FLEET IN N. AMERICA; 23/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Advances to Number 67 on Ranking of Largest U.S. Employers; 30/04/2018 – Beutel Goodman Adds XPO Logistics, Exits K-Bro Linen: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold EXEL shares while 65 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 231.52 million shares or 4.06% more from 222.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39M and $192.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (DBEF) by 12,644 shares to 19,248 shares, valued at $601,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $2.07 million activity. SCANGOS GEORGE A sold 40,000 shares worth $941,200. The insider FELDBAUM CARL B sold $1.11M. MORRISSEY MICHAEL sold $924,800 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51 billion and $3.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Albany Intl Corp (NYSE:AIN) by 100,448 shares to 145,473 shares, valued at $10.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Transport Services Grp I (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 176,857 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 964,514 shares, and cut its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS).

