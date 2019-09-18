As Exelixis (EXEL) Stock Price Rose, New York State Common Retirement Fund Has Lifted Stake by $2.73 Million; Bares Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding in Guidewire Software (GWRE) by $2.59 Million as Stock Value Declined

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Exelixis Inc (EXEL) by 10.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought 130,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.98% . The institutional investor held 1.39M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.72 million, up from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Exelixis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $19.16. About 1.01M shares traded. Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has declined 0.93% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.93% the S&P500. Some Historical EXEL News: 26/03/2018 – Hain Celestial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 67% to 10 Days; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Expects to Complete Divestiture of Hain Pure Protein During 1H of Fiscal 2019; 16/03/2018 – CELESTIAL ASIA SECURITIES HOLDINGS LTD 1049.HK – CHAN CHI MING BENSON APPOINTED EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 03/05/2018 – Exelixis at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 2; 08/05/2018 – Exelixis Presenting at Conference May 15; 08/03/2018 – Hain Celestial Features 75 Exciting New Products at Expo West 2018; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO COMPLETE DIVESTITURE OF HAIN PURE PROTEIN DURING FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2019; 17/05/2018 – European Commission approves lpsen’s Cabometyx® (cabozantinib) for the first-line treatment of adults with intermediate- or poor-risk advanced renal cell carcinoma; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EBITDA $51.5M; 10/05/2018 – Roche’s Phase 3 IMblaze370 Study Misses Primary Endpoint

Bares Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) by 7.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc sold 25,632 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The hedge fund held 312,601 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.69 million, down from 338,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $107.9. About 436,112 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Loss $45.6M; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q REV. $163.8M, EST. $154.2M; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS 0c; 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire InsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 16/05/2018 – FRISS Announced as New Solution Partner for Guidewire Software; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 51c-Loss 46c; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $85; 21/03/2018 – Guidewire Dublin Recognised as Global Centre for Product Development and Professional Services; 12/03/2018 – Atlas Financial Selects Guidewire System for Claims Management; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.79, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold EXEL shares while 87 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 225.65 million shares or 2.54% less from 231.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $79.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Td Ameritrade Holding (NYSE:AMTD) by 6,880 shares to 803,886 shares, valued at $40.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold GWRE shares while 84 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.18 million shares or 1.63% more from 81.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.