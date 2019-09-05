As Exelixis (EXEL) Stock Price Rose, Holder Meditor Group LTD Has Trimmed by $20.05 Million Its Stake; Lonestar Capital Management Raised Holding in Symantec (SYMC)

Meditor Group Ltd decreased its stake in Exelixis Inc (EXEL) by 5.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meditor Group Ltd sold 871,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.98% . The institutional investor held 15.09M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $359.25M, down from 15.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meditor Group Ltd who had been investing in Exelixis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $19.41. About 824,104 shares traded. Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has declined 0.93% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.93% the S&P500. Some Historical EXEL News: 19/04/2018 – There’s a strange celestial coincidence. 48 years ago today, the Apollo 13 astronauts returned home, just as bitcoin cash is mooning today; 28/03/2018 – EXELIXIS’ PARTNER IPSEN ANNOUNCES EMA VALIDATION OF THE APPLICATION FOR A NEW INDICATION FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED ADVANCED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA; 09/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 09/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Mid Cap Growth Adds Exelixis, Cuts Cboe; 28/03/2018 – lpsen Announces EMA Validation of Filing of a New Application for Additional lndication for Cabometyx®, for Patients with Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC); 02/05/2018 – Exelixis 1Q Rev $212.3M; 09/04/2018 – Exelixis Elects Dr. Maria Freire to Its Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP – QTRLY ADJ EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.37; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q Adj EPS 37c; 09/05/2018 – Exelixis Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 55,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 555,555 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $23.49. About 1.33 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 22/03/2018 – Cyber risk modeller emerges from under Symantec’s wing; 12/04/2018 – SYMANTEC & NTT SECURITY REPORT PLANNED WEB PARTNERSHIP; 17/05/2018 – Symantec (SYMC) Trades to Session High Amid Chatter; 14/05/2018 – Symantec Gains Ahead of Investor Call to Address Investigation; 14/05/2018 – Symantec Provides Additional Info; 11/05/2018 – S&P Will Monitor Symantec Investigate Developments and Could Eventually Revise Rating or Outlook; 22/03/2018 – Cryptojacking Skyrockets to the Top of the Attacker Toolkit, Signaling Massive Threat to Cyber and Personal Security; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE $1.234 BLN, UP 5% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 15/04/2018 – Symantec Targeted Attack Analytics Enables Customers to Uncover the Most Sophisticated and Dangerous Cyber Attacks

Analysts await Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 56.10% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.41 per share. EXEL’s profit will be $54.51 million for 26.96 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Exelixis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold EXEL shares while 65 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 231.52 million shares or 4.06% more from 222.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Finance Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 17,924 shares. 36,533 are held by Jefferies Lc. 464,283 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated accumulated 20 shares. Oakbrook Limited owns 36,600 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Texas-based Stephens Inv Management Group Lc has invested 0.41% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Moreover, Spark Invest Mgmt Ltd Co has 0.05% invested in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Hsbc Public Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Susquehanna Gru Llp accumulated 2.17 million shares. Kistler reported 0% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Panagora Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) for 6,330 shares. D E Shaw & owns 33,794 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tekla Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 678,467 shares. Plancorp Ltd invested 0.12% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $394.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In by 57,400 shares to 197,600 shares, valued at $9.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 80,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Career Education Corp (NASDAQ:CECO).