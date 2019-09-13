As Exelixis (EXEL) Stock Price Rose, Cubist Systematic Strategies Lowered Its Position by $1.60 Million; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Share Price Declined, Hbk Sorce Advisory Has Lifted Holding by $427,680

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Exelixis Inc (EXEL) by 70.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 76,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.98% . The institutional investor held 31,788 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $679,000, down from 108,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Exelixis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $19.44. About 925,937 shares traded. Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has declined 0.93% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.93% the S&P500. Some Historical EXEL News: 18/04/2018 – CALITHERA’S CB-839 WITH CABOZANTINIB GRANTED FAST TRACK STATUS; 04/05/2018 – Rounds Report: Exelixis Rallied Due To Positive Earnings While Achaogen Is Set For A Strong Comeback; 02/05/2018 – Exelixis 1Q EPS 37c; 10/05/2018 – EXELIXIS INC – GENENTECH INFORMED CO COMBINATION OF ATEZOLIZUMAB AND COBIMETINIB DID NOT DELIVER IMPROVEMENT IN OVERALL SURVIVAL VS REGORAFENIB; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS: FDA ACCEPTS SNDA FOR CABOMETYX; 28/03/2018 – EXELIXIS INC EXEL.O – CABOZANTINIB PROVIDED A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT AND CLINICALLY MEANINGFUL IMPROVEMENT IN OS COMPARED WITH PLACEBO; 21/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Group Dinner Hosted By Stuart Frankel Today; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk: celestial being; 02/05/2018 – EXELIXIS 1Q EPS 37C, EST. 17C; 26/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Celestial Asia Securities Holdings Ltd. On Other

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 17.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc bought 7,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 53,488 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93M, up from 45,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $50.04. About 4.86 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 15/05/2018 – Leading Marketing Innovators from Marketo and Cisco to Keynote This Year’s BRAND INNOVATION QUEST® in Chicago; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80B and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valley Natl Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 79,467 shares to 99,596 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 801 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,386 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd reported 6,275 shares. Jackson Wealth Ltd holds 1.58% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 128,563 shares. 73,293 were accumulated by Stanley. Dearborn Prtn Llc reported 0.09% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Csat Inv Advisory LP reported 31,515 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Stillwater Inv Mngmt Ltd reported 69,226 shares. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) holds 0.27% or 17,638 shares in its portfolio. Chatham Group Inc owns 216,844 shares or 2.99% of their US portfolio. Lifeplan Fincl Grp Inc holds 0.07% or 2,586 shares. Tru Invest Advisors stated it has 2.44% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Apriem holds 3.42% or 199,623 shares in its portfolio. Diversified Trust has 172,939 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Lincluden Management Ltd reported 0.37% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Arbor Inv Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 0.14% stake. Moreover, Verity And Verity Limited Liability Corporation has 2.95% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 56.10% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.41 per share. EXEL’s profit will be $54.52M for 27.00 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Exelixis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.79, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold EXEL shares while 87 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 225.65 million shares or 2.54% less from 231.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westover Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 10,720 shares stake. Hightower Lc has 0% invested in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 42,607 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hillsdale Investment has 0% invested in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.11% or 92,201 shares in its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Mellon Corp holds 0.02% or 3.78 million shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation holds 17,147 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 107,770 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System reported 299,389 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 0.02% invested in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) for 206,400 shares. Stevens Cap Mngmt LP holds 0.1% or 105,097 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 474,774 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Teton holds 175,000 shares. Seabridge Advsr Limited Com owns 1,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $5.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 6,378 shares to 29,736 shares, valued at $3.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 216,503 shares in the quarter, for a total of 218,246 shares, and has risen its stake in Brown & Brown Inc (NYSE:BRO).