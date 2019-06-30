As Exelixis (EXEL) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Meditor Group LTD Trimmed by $20.05 Million Its Holding; Truepoint Has Decreased Holding in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by $15.53 Million

Truepoint Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 35.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truepoint Inc sold 149,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 273,356 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.44 million, down from 422,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truepoint Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $109.65. About 12.15 million shares traded or 74.39% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500.

Meditor Group Ltd decreased its stake in Exelixis Inc (EXEL) by 5.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meditor Group Ltd analyzed 871,543 shares as the company's stock declined 12.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15.09M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $359.25M, down from 15.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meditor Group Ltd who had been investing in Exelixis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $21.37. About 7.16M shares traded or 131.26% up from the average. Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has declined 6.75% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.18% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Truepoint Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 19,718 shares to 2.58 million shares, valued at $373.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in I Shares Tr (IEFA) by 14,549 shares in the quarter, for a total of 246,022 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax (VEA).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $891,000. 9,000 shares were sold by Coombe Gary A, worth $845,100 on Monday, January 28. On Monday, February 4 Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $428,789 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 4,395 shares. Sheppard Valarie L sold $2.93M worth of stock. Jejurikar Shailesh sold $969,143 worth of stock or 9,910 shares. On Wednesday, February 13 Taylor David S sold $2.97 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 30,000 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 25.86 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 10.71% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.28 per share. EXEL’s profit will be $75.44M for 21.37 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Exelixis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.17% EPS growth.

