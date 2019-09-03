As Exelixis (EXEL) Shares Rose, Westover Capital Advisors Lifted by $332,350 Its Stake; First Dallas Securities Lowered Encore Wire (WIRE) Stake as Stock Price Declined

First Dallas Securities Inc decreased its stake in Encore Wire Corp (WIRE) by 62.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc sold 12,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% . The institutional investor held 7,550 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $432,000, down from 20,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Encore Wire Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $53.15. About 69,015 shares traded. Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) has risen 17.60% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.60% the S&P500. Some Historical WIRE News: 21/03/2018 – TRANSPORTATION SAFETY BOARD – DEPLOYING INVESTIGATORS AT NANAIMO AIRPORT IN BRITISH COLUMBIA AFTER INCIDENT ABOARD A WESTJET ENCORE FLIGHT; 27/04/2018 – Wynn Proposes Change To Name Of $2.5 Billion Boston Casino To Encore Boston Harbor — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH SELECTED FOR DISA ENCORE III AWARD; 19/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 01/05/2018 – Encore Wire 1Q EPS 54c; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL – NAMED PRIME CONTRACTOR UNDER DEFENSE INFORMATION SYSTEMS AGENCY ENCORE lll IDIQ AWARDS PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – Encore Wire Corporation Earnings Release and Conference Call Announcement; 08/03/2018 – Encore Wire Presenting at Sidoti & Company’s Spring 2018 Conference; 28/03/2018 – Encore Wire Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 42mm, REF 804-07-420 Product Us

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Exelixis Inc (EXEL) by 118.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 14,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.98% . The institutional investor held 26,603 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $633,000, up from 12,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exelixis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $19.92. About 3.58M shares traded or 38.66% up from the average. Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has declined 0.93% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.93% the S&P500. Some Historical EXEL News: 28/03/2018 – IPSEN ANNOUNCES EMA VALIDATION OF FILING OF A NEW APPLICATION FOR ADDITIONAL INDICATION FOR CABOMETYX®, FOR PATIENTS WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED ADVANCED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA (HCC); 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Expects to Complete Divestiture of Hain Pure Protein During 1H of Fiscal 2019; 18/04/2018 – CALITHERA’S CB-839 WITH CABOZANTINIB GRANTED FAST TRACK STATUS; 08/03/2018 – Hain Celestial Features 75 Exciting New Products at Expo West 2018; 10/05/2018 – Exelixis Says Combination of Atezolizumab and Cobimetinib Didn’t Deliver an Improvement in Overall Survival Versus Regorafenib; 10/05/2018 – Roche’s Phase 3 IMblaze370 Study Misses Primary Endpoint; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3q Adjusted EBITDA $73.4M; 02/05/2018 – EXELIXIS & INVENRA ENTER INTO PACT TO DISCOVER & DEVELOP NOVEL; 22/05/2018 – Exelixis Appoints Andrew R. Peters to Newly Created Position of Vice Pres, Strategy; 28/03/2018 – lpsen Announces EMA Validation of Filing of a New Application for Additional lndication for Cabometyx®, for Patients with Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC)

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39M and $192.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 3,930 shares to 7,356 shares, valued at $997,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Exelixis Inc (EXEL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Exelixis (EXEL) Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat, Cabometyx Shines – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Exelixis (EXEL) Stock Up 15.2% YTD on Strong Cabometyx Sales – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Fundamentals Make Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “8 Biotech Stocks to Watch After the Q2 Earnings Season – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold EXEL shares while 65 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 231.52 million shares or 4.06% more from 222.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Fincl Corp, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 50,265 shares. Ameriprise holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) for 822,020 shares. Polaris Greystone Financial Gru Limited Liability invested in 10,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 216,765 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 0.01% or 993,669 shares. Burt Wealth reported 1,035 shares stake. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 0.05% or 390,696 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 215,073 shares. Natl Bank Of America De reported 848,442 shares stake. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 0.06% stake. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc invested in 0.02% or 1.28 million shares. New Jersey-based Regentatlantic Capital Limited Com has invested 0.03% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Profund Advsr Limited Com reported 0.13% stake. Moreover, Weiss Multi has 0.06% invested in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.06% invested in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

First Dallas Securities Inc, which manages about $186.05M and $139.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Triumph Bancorp Inc by 22,005 shares to 72,105 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,613 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,578 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Analysts await Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.97 EPS, down 14.16% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WIRE’s profit will be $19.89 million for 13.70 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Encore Wire Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.12% EPS growth.