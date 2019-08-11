As Exelixis (EXEL) Shares Rose, Holder Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Decreased Stake; Wasatch Advisors Upped Its Proto Labs (PRLB) Position by $5.23 Million

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased its stake in Proto Labs Inc (PRLB) by 117.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc bought 49,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.50% . The institutional investor held 92,039 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.68M, up from 42,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Proto Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $96.2. About 107,913 shares traded. Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) has declined 15.43% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PRLB News: 26/04/2018 – Proto Labs 1Q EPS 66c; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Proto 4298.T -2017/18 group results; 16/03/2018 – PROTOLABS BUYS MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN BROOKLYN PARK, MINN; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Proto 4298.T -2017/18 parent results; 23/03/2018 – GREECE’S NEW DEMOCRACY LEADS IN MARC POLL FOR PROTO THEMA; 25/05/2018 – PROTO LABS: CEO IS EXPECTED TO OWN SHRS TO ALIGN INTERESTS; 23/03/2018 – TABLE-Proto 4298.T -2017/18 group forecast; 26/04/2018 – Proto Labs 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 26/04/2018 – Protolabs Reports Record Revenue and Net Income for First Quarter 2018; 10/03/2018 ESM’S REGLING SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW WITH PROTO THEMA

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab decreased its stake in Exelixis Inc (EXEL) by 55.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab sold 528,994 shares as the company's stock rose 9.98% . The institutional investor held 430,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.23M, down from 958,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Exelixis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $6.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $20.64. About 1.42M shares traded. Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has declined 0.93% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.93% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.42 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exelixis, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Roche-Spark Deal Faces Further Delay, Bayer’s Prostate Cancer Drug Passes FDA Muster – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Cancer Treatment Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exelixis: A Speculative Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $2.01 million activity. Another trade for 50,500 shares valued at $1.11 million was made by FELDBAUM CARL B on Thursday, February 14.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $854.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 130,000 shares to 451,131 shares, valued at $6.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28B and $9.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Everbridge Inc by 112,106 shares to 67,060 shares, valued at $5.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.