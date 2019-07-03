As Exelixis (EXEL) Shares Declined, Holder Creative Planning Trimmed Its Stake; Hallmark Finl Svcs Ec C (HALL) Holder Intrepid Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $2.90 Million as Share Price Rose

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Hallmark Finl Svcs Inc Ec C (HALL) by 29.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 290,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 685,575 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.13M, down from 975,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hallmark Finl Svcs Inc Ec C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $265.69 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.6. About 49,481 shares traded. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) has risen 17.11% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HALL News: 18/04/2018 – Hallmark Introduces New “Just Because” Greeting Card Line to Inspire More Everyday Caring; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hallmark Financial Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HALL); 19/04/2018 – FTC: Hallmark Cards, Incorporated – April 19, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Greystone and The Hallmark Companies Celebrate Grand Reopening of Affordable Housing Communities with Ribbon-Cutting Event in S; 12/03/2018 Hallmark Fincl Services 4Q Loss/Shr 59c; 03/04/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Hallmark Health Medical Center Achieves BOMA 360 Designation; 01/05/2018 – Hallmark Celebrates a Galaxy Far, Far Away on Star Wars Day; 26/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Hallmark Lighting/; 26/03/2018 – Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – Hallmark Fincl Services 1Q EPS 4c

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Exelixis Inc (EXEL) by 21.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning sold 53,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 196,842 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69M, down from 250,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Exelixis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $21.33. About 982,136 shares traded. Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has declined 6.75% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EXEL News: 03/05/2018 – Exelixis at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 2; 15/03/2018 – Exelixis Submits U.S. Supplemental New Drug Application for CABOMETYX® (Cabozantinib) for Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EBITDA $73.4M, EST. $92.8M; 09/05/2018 – Exelixis Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – Exelixis Elects Dr. Maria Freire to Its Bd of Directors; 08/03/2018 – Hain Celestial Features 75 Exciting New Products at Expo West 2018; 29/05/2018 – Exelixis Announces U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental New Drug Application for CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib) in Previously Treated; 09/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $250M-$360M; 17/05/2018 – IPSEN SA IPN.PA – EC APPROVED CABOMETYX (CABOZANTINIB) 20, 40, 60 MG FOR FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR-RISK ARCC

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $61,093 activity.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co Com (NYSEMKT:CTO) by 8,722 shares to 86,907 shares, valued at $5.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Party City Holdco Inc Com by 381,217 shares in the quarter, for a total of 463,202 shares, and has risen its stake in Cubic Corp Com (NYSE:CUB).

Analysts await Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.34 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.26 per share. HALL’s profit will be $6.19 million for 10.74 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.68% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.39, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 4 investors sold HALL shares while 21 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 10.87 million shares or 2.54% less from 11.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zpr Investment reported 30,695 shares. Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) reported 0% stake. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL). Commercial Bank Of America De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL). Bridgeway Mngmt holds 0.03% or 198,168 shares. Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability Com, Us-based fund reported 83,763 shares. Boston owns 226,236 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% or 25,617 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust holds 172,722 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Teton Advsrs invested in 0.19% or 188,930 shares. Pacific Ridge Cap Prtn has 126,570 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Lp has 0.01% invested in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) for 1.51M shares. Ameritas Ptnrs Inc holds 0% or 1,205 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL). Barclays Pcl reported 4,383 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 10.71% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.28 per share. EXEL’s profit will be $74.32 million for 21.33 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Exelixis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold EXEL shares while 65 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 231.52 million shares or 4.06% more from 222.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Inc Limited holds 76,560 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Ltd Llc has 16,755 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company holds 17,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tower Cap Limited Com (Trc) holds 0.02% or 10,973 shares. 298 were reported by Shelton Capital Mgmt. Opus Point Ptnrs Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0.37% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Plancorp Ltd Com reported 0.12% stake. Moreover, Fdx Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Los Angeles Cap & Equity Research has invested 0.01% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Legal And General Group Public Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). D E Shaw And Com Inc owns 33,794 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.03% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Ls Investment Advsr Limited Company holds 0.03% or 17,341 shares. Macroview Invest Management Ltd Co invested in 0% or 30 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0.01% or 6,325 shares in its portfolio.

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73B and $27.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DES) by 74,471 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $29.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 4,536 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,211 shares, and has risen its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $5.40 million activity. Shares for $258,750 were sold by Garber Alan M on Tuesday, January 8. The insider MORRISSEY MICHAEL sold $931,456. $941,200 worth of stock was sold by SCANGOS GEORGE A on Friday, February 1. On Thursday, February 14 the insider FELDBAUM CARL B sold $1.11 million.

