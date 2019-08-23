As Exelixis (EXEL) Share Price Rose, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Decreased Stake; Corda Investment Management Trimmed Its Merck & Co Com (MRK) Stake by $423,549

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab decreased its stake in Exelixis Inc (EXEL) by 55.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab sold 528,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.98% . The institutional investor held 430,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.23 million, down from 958,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Exelixis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $20.43. About 470,317 shares traded. Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has declined 0.93% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.93% the S&P500. Some Historical EXEL News: 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Celestial Asia Securities Holdings Ltd; 23/03/2018 – IPSEN RECEIVES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR THE FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR- RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 02/05/2018 – Exelixis 1Q Rev $212.3M; 23/03/2018 – EXELIXIS INC EXEL.O – EXELIXIS IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE A MILESTONE PAYMENT OF $50 MLN FOR APPROVAL OF FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADVANCED RCC; 17/05/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES IPSEN’S CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR THE FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 07/05/2018 – Exelixis at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Exelixis Appoints Andrew R. Peters to Newly Created Position of Vice President, Strategy; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS: FDA ACCEPTS SNDA FOR CABOMETYX; 28/03/2018 – lpsen Announces EMA Validation of Filing of a New Application for Additional lndication for Cabometyx®, for Patients with Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC); 06/03/2018 Exelixis Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Presentations in March

Corda Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc. Com (MRK) by 1.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc sold 5,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 282,095 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.46M, down from 287,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc. Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $85.96. About 2.05M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SEES; 13/04/2018 – MYLAN IS SAID IN TALKS TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S UNIT: RTRS; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, OPDIVO DEMONSTRATED A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL ON PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA CEO SAYS STILL SEE MAVENCLAD PEAK SALES OF 500-700 MLN EUR EXCLUDING U.S; 27/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA – JAPANESE MINISTRY OF HEALTH, LABOUR AND WELFARE GRANTS SAKIGAKE DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB; 08/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Results roll in from Akzo Nobel, Merck, Uniper; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 07/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA – STUDY HAS MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…

