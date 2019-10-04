As Exact Sciences (EXAS) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Nine Masts Capital LTD Has Cut Its Position by $1.10 Million; Dearborn Partners Has Lowered Its Boeing (BA) Position by $364,728

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 91.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 9,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The hedge fund held 925 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $109,000, down from 10,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $93.07. About 331,226 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500.

Dearborn Partners Llc decreased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 14.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc sold 1,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,768 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.10M, down from 6,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $374.47. About 456,774 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 15/05/2018 – WTO FINDS EU SUBSIDIES HARM BOEING, CLEARING WAY FOR SANCTIONS; 01/05/2018 – BOEING WILL BUY KLX FOR $4.25B; 15/03/2018 – Is Boeing Caught in Trade War Crosshairs? (Video); 26/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Australia-based Nanosatellite Communications Startup Myriota; 29/03/2018 – Defense One: EXCLUSIVE from @MarcusReports: Boeing shakes up its defense business – again; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS COST SYNERGIES FROM TIE-UP OF SUPPLIERS UNITED TECH AND ROCKWELL COLLINS UTX.N COL.N , OTHERWISE WOULD OPPOSE IT; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, ALL NIPPON FINALIZE ORDER FOR TWO 777 FREIGHTERS; 26/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-Arms maker Diehl calls for harmonised export rules in Europe; 06/04/2018 – Dow Jones Industrial Average Falls 2.7%; Boeing Leads Decline

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 40.18 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) by 9,151 shares to 224,624 shares, valued at $22.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.41 EPS, down 36.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.30 actual EPS reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.67% negative EPS growth.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $698.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 3,532 shares to 11,532 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 31 investors sold EXAS shares while 113 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 108.62 million shares or 14.41% less from 126.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.