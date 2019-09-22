As Exact Sciences (EXAS) Valuation Rose, Biondo Investment Advisors Has Lifted Holding; Cantillon Capital Management Position in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Boosted by $40.56 Million

Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 20.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc bought 711,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The hedge fund held 4.26M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $245.57M, up from 3.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $50.22. About 960,860 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 05/04/2018 – Fidessa Confirms Approaches from SS&C Technologies, ION Investment Group; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS – CONFIRMS THAT IT DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF FIDESSA; 12/03/2018 – SS&C to acquire North American Fund Administration Business from CACEIS, Crédit Agricole S.A; 01/05/2018 – SS&C SEES 2Q ADJ REV $895.0M TO $915.0M, EST. $669.2M; 03/04/2018 – SS&C Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption lndicator; 15/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa: No Proposed Terms Have Been Received From SS&C at This Stage; 10/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL: ION, SS&C MUST REPORT FIRM INTENTION BY 20 APR; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q EPS 24c

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 3.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc bought 7,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 203,820 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.06M, up from 196,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $103.97. About 3.56M shares traded or 126.89% up from the average. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences Sees 2018 Rev $420M-$430M; 16/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Corp: We admit to being early. But the science won’t be held back; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Canc; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick Jr. Is No Oprah Winfrey. Just Ask Exact Sciences; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss $39.4M; 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exact Sciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXAS); 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 22 investors sold SSNC shares while 103 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 199.24 million shares or 0.86% less from 200.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hudock Capital Gp Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 745 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The Mississippi-based Trustmark Comml Bank Tru Department has invested 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Millennium Management Lc reported 0.04% stake. Private Ocean Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 327 shares. C M Bidwell Assocs Ltd stated it has 7,820 shares. 2.15 million were reported by Burgundy Asset Mngmt. Hm Payson And Communications has 0% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Creative Planning accumulated 5,497 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 425,660 shares. Polar Capital Llp invested in 1.27M shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments Incorporated holds 0% or 136 shares. Ci reported 0.02% stake. Palisade Ltd Company Nj invested in 117,466 shares. Alberta Inv Mngmt has 19,200 shares. Kj Harrison & invested in 0.62% or 34,000 shares.

Cantillon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.49 billion and $9.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI) by 29,010 shares to 1.31M shares, valued at $127.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 31,497 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.44 million shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 31 investors sold EXAS shares while 113 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 108.62 million shares or 14.41% less from 126.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Toronto Dominion National Bank has 0% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 19,189 shares. Gulf Int Bank (Uk) Limited has 0.06% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 32,050 shares. Ent Fin Services Corp has 11 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 93,071 shares. Thompson reported 3.1% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.03% or 14,019 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 0.04% or 1,984 shares. Moreover, Fmr Limited Company has 0.05% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 3.44M shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). 47 were accumulated by Kistler. Ww Asset Inc holds 0.02% or 4,213 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Lpl Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 84,276 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Incorporated holds 0.06% or 790,721 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 34,761 shares. Riverpark Management Llc accumulated 100,996 shares.