As Exact Sciences (EXAS) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Eaton Vance Management Trimmed Its Position; Institute For Wealth Management Lowered Its Holding in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by $20.40 Billion

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 52.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management sold 267,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 241,914 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.54M, down from 509,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $103.97. About 3.56 million shares traded or 125.36% up from the average. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Rev $90.3M; 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening; 26/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com; 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Corp: We admit to being early. But the science won’t be held back; 17/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss $39.4M; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May

Institute For Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 99.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc sold 99.99M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 7,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54 million, down from 100.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $213.74. About 3.00M shares traded or 31.07% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 18/05/2018 – Goldman, World Bank fund for women entrepreneurs hits $1 bln in investments; 23/05/2018 – Expedia Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO: DRIVERS OF CLIENT ACTIVITY ARE DIFFERENT THAN 2015; 30/05/2018 – Centene at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Puts David Solomon in Line to Be Next CEO — 6th Update; 09/04/2018 – Novogratz’s Galaxy Is Said to Lure Kim From Goldman Sachs as COO; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Succession Plan Accelerates as a C.E.O. Contender Retires; 22/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N CEO BLANKFEIN SAYS SOVEREIGN BALANCE SHEETS LOOK RISKY; 28/03/2018 – PING AN IS SAID TO PICK GOLDMAN, JPMORGAN, CCB FOR UNIT’S IPO; 26/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Asset Management to Host an Update Call Following the FERC’s Recent Policy Announcement Regarding MLPs

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.41 earnings per share, down 36.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.67% negative EPS growth.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88 billion and $45.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 104,581 shares to 543,912 shares, valued at $21.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 23,694 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Landstar Sys Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 earnings per share, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.97 billion for 9.66 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71M and $451.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 16,005 shares to 58,335 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 11,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,414 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).