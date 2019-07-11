As Exact Sciences (EXAS) Stock Value Rose, Biondo Investment Advisors Raised Its Position; As Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) Stock Rose, Rwc Asset Management Llp Boosted Holding

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 5,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 414,128 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.54M, up from 408,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Scotts Miracle Gro Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $98.89. About 274,383 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 6.29% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Buys Sunlight to Double Cannabis-Grower Sales; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Scotts Miracle-Gro Ba2 Cfr; Outlook Is Stable; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q Net $148.9M; 20/04/2018 – Freedonia Analyst Weighs In on Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Acquisition of Sunlight Supply, a Key Provider of Hydroponics Equipment & Supplies; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Backs Previously Stated Earnings Guidance; 22/03/2018 – The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation Debuts Water Positive Docuseries on Harmful Algal Bloom Water Crisis; 18/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Scotts Miracle-Gro Rtgs Unaffctd By Acqstn; 17/04/2018 – ScottsMiracle-Gro to Acquire Sunlight Supply Inc., Marking Major Step Forward in the Evolution of The Hawthorne Gardening Compa; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO SEES DEAL CUTTING YR ADJ EPS BY 30C-40C; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO 2Q ADJ EPS $2.88, EST. $3.31

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 23.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc bought 37,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 196,620 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.03M, up from 159,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.16. About 1.41 million shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 83.30% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.87% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer; 06/03/2018 Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Paul Limburg to join Exact Sciences medical leadership; 26/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – ColoGuard to Provide Industry City Tenants with Ready Access to More Than 30 Networks; 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening; 06/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Names Paul Limburg Co-Chief Medical Officer; 16/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Corp: We admit to being early. But the science won’t be held back; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Canc; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $45.14 million activity. The insider Conroy Kevin T sold 304,397 shares worth $24.74 million. Another trade for 169,109 shares valued at $13.23M was sold by COWARD D SCOTT.

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $423.40 million and $398.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4,445 shares to 60,041 shares, valued at $13.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Fincl accumulated 0% or 11,019 shares. Tobam reported 2,008 shares stake. Wasatch Advsrs holds 0.77% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) or 816,860 shares. Artisan Ptnrs Lp has 1.81 million shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Lmr Ptnrs Llp stated it has 48,852 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Crow Point Ptnrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% or 3,040 shares. Alabama-based Kistler has invested 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Biondo Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 196,620 shares. 7,131 were accumulated by Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas. Salem Invest Counselors reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Manchester Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Bancshares Of Ny Mellon has 948,084 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gsa Capital Llp owns 16,815 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. L And S reported 0.21% stake. Dupont Capital Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81 billion and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jazz Investments I Ltd (Prn) by 1.90M shares to 12.90M shares, valued at $13.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corporacion Amer Arpts S A by 3.41M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.34 million shares, and cut its stake in Skywest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW).

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $7.02 million activity. HAGEDORN JAMES sold 50,000 shares worth $3.41M. $197,397 worth of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) was sold by HAGEDORN KATHERINE LITTLEFIELD on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold SMG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 35.40 million shares or 0.85% more from 35.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 34,593 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Sigma Planning has 2,655 shares. Fil accumulated 0.07% or 588,161 shares. Bankshares Of Mellon Corp holds 695,056 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Lpl Ltd owns 16,788 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn invested 0.02% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Azimuth Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.06% or 12,315 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Dupont Cap Mngmt has 0% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Burt Wealth stated it has 0% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). 25,150 were accumulated by Bridges Inv Management Inc. First Eagle Invest Mgmt has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Advsr Asset Mngmt accumulated 47,177 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Legal And General Group Public Lc has invested 0% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). First Interstate Fincl Bank owns 50 shares.