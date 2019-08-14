As Exact Sciences (EXAS) Stock Rose, Stevens Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Holding by $955,288; Bradley Foster & Sargent Lifted Bio (TECH) Holding by $7.42 Million

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 90.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 11,108 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The hedge fund held 23,342 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, up from 12,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.27B market cap company. The stock increased 3.72% or $4.35 during the last trading session, reaching $121.13. About 1.26M shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES 1Q LOSS PER SHARE 33C, EST. LOSS PER SHARE 38C; 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Rev $90.3M; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP EXAS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $420 MLN TO $430 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences Sees 2018 Rev $420M-$430M; 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased its stake in Bio (TECH) by 725.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc bought 37,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 42,629 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.46M, up from 5,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Bio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.47B market cap company. The stock increased 3.56% or $6.77 during the last trading session, reaching $197.2. About 164,794 shares traded or 13.78% up from the average. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 33.52% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment; 11/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 10/04/2018 – Bio-Techne at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 21/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Expands RNAscope® ISH Automation – Facilitating Drug Discovery and Development; 21/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q EPS 52c; 30/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – BIO-TECHNE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.14; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Names Kim Kelderman as Pres, Diagnostics and Genomics; 14/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ Gl, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And Co owns 3.30 million shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt owns 0.04% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 754,405 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd owns 117,771 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. M&T National Bank & Trust Corporation holds 0.01% or 19,359 shares in its portfolio. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Limited Com has 0.25% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 6,517 shares. Td Asset Mgmt holds 122,200 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Management has invested 0% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Com, Illinois-based fund reported 247,334 shares. Ent Finance Svcs holds 0% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) or 11 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) invested 0% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Brown Brothers Harriman And invested in 0% or 700 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 504,003 shares. Columbus Circle Investors reported 315,337 shares. California-based Lpl Fincl has invested 0.02% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). 1.81 million were accumulated by Artisan Ptnrs Ltd Partnership.

More notable recent Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Caused Exact Sciences Shares to Fall 19.1% in December – Nasdaq” on January 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “EXAS August 9th Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The EXAS Paradox: Analysts Bullish But Forecast -1.26% Fall – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Robbins Arroyo LLP: Acquisition of Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX) by Exact Sciences Corp. (EXAS) May Not Be in Shareholders’ Best Interests – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88 billion and $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 66,247 shares to 67,801 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 10,823 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,244 shares, and cut its stake in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold TECH shares while 90 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 34.57 million shares or 6.09% less from 36.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Mairs Pwr stated it has 1.15M shares. Brookstone Capital Mngmt holds 0.03% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) or 2,617 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Vanguard reported 3.49 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 10,100 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Comml Bank has 8,828 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 0.01% stake. Tributary Management Limited Liability reported 7,500 shares stake. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Company has 0.34% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Tdam Usa Incorporated holds 8,538 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Art Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.14% or 11,505 shares. Cortina Asset Ltd Llc reported 1,083 shares stake. Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Llc holds 16,367 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dell Technologies (DELL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2019: MYSZ,TTD,TSEM,RPD – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “TECH Falls to Levels Below Book Value – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tech ETFs Brush Aside Antitrust-Led Slump to Hit Highs – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Carpenter Technology Rides on Solid Markets & Acquisitions – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48B and $2.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mccormick (NYSE:MKC) by 6,048 shares to 186,136 shares, valued at $28.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 10,668 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,859 shares, and cut its stake in Trimble Navigation (NASDAQ:TRMB).