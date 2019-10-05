As Exact Sciences (EXAS) Stock Rose, Shareholder Viking Global Investors LP Has Cut Holding; Valero Energy New (Put) (VLO) Holder Summit Securities Group Raised Holding by $333,918 as Stock Value Declined

Viking Global Investors Lp decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 29.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp sold 950,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The hedge fund held 2.26M shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $267.32M, down from 3.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $93.28. About 1.72 million shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick Jr. Is No Oprah Winfrey. Just Ask Exact Sciences; 16/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Corp: We admit to being early. But the science won’t be held back; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP EXAS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $420 MLN TO $430 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Canc; 26/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES 1Q LOSS PER SHARE 33C, EST. LOSS PER SHARE 38C; 30/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Applauds American Cancer Society’s Updated Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines to Include People Age 45-49; 20/03/2018 – Mark Stenhouse to join Exact Sciences as President, Cologuard

Summit Securities Group Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (Put) (VLO) by 37.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc bought 39 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 144 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23M, up from 105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $84.52. About 1.80 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Valero’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 04/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Redburn Conference May 9; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 06/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING SULFUR UNIT, PREPARING HYDROCRACKER RESTART; 26/04/2018 – Valero plans second coker at Port Arthur refinery; 14/03/2018 – Valero Reports Operational Disruption at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 06/03/2018 – VALERO THREE RIVERS REFINERY EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 26/04/2018 – 95-OCTANE FUEL STANDARD WOULD HELP INDUSTRY COMPETE W/ EVS: VLO; 22/04/2018 – DJ Valero Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VLO); 25/04/2018 – VALERO MCKEE REFINERY HAS EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Biofuel credits plunge ahead of Trump meeting with senators – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “NuStar opens valves to more Permian oil, refined products – San Antonio Business Journal” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold VLO shares while 259 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 304.96 million shares or 1.55% less from 309.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arvest Retail Bank Trust Division owns 108,139 shares. Whittier Trust invested in 0.33% or 132,199 shares. Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.21% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Westfield Limited Partnership reported 94,315 shares. First Interstate Bancorp owns 6,630 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 4,350 shares. Monetary Management Group owns 550 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 4.08M shares or 0.09% of the stock. Cornercap Invest Counsel invested in 69,464 shares. Utah Retirement invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 1.91M shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Assetmark Inc stated it has 0.11% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Shelton Capital owns 3,459 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag invested in 1.65 million shares or 0.08% of the stock.

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $861.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) (NYSE:BMY) by 3,087 shares to 3,340 shares, valued at $15.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baidu Inc (Put) by 83 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50 shares, and cut its stake in Tesla Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 31 investors sold EXAS shares while 113 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 108.62 million shares or 14.41% less from 126.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utah Retirement, Utah-based fund reported 23,786 shares. Zevenbergen Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 6.76% or 1.75M shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.06% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Com accumulated 204,586 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 12,800 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Massmutual Fsb Adv has 0.07% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Hightower Advsr Lc owns 241,606 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 1.49M shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Amer Grp holds 0% or 3,125 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap holds 15,300 shares. Oakbrook Limited Liability holds 3,475 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 30,314 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gam Hldg Ag owns 0.15% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 31,695 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs invested in 0.02% or 37,050 shares. Tru Of Vermont reported 0% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90 billion and $22.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 151,529 shares to 2.91 million shares, valued at $163.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 535,066 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc.