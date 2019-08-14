As Exact Sciences (EXAS) Stock Rose, Shareholder Newtyn Management Has Trimmed Stake; Roundview Capital Has Boosted Its Holding in Legg Mason (LM) by $394,875

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 53.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 14,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 41,790 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, up from 27,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $35.52. About 674,724 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 30/05/2018 – Legg Mason in talks with DoJ, SEC to resolve corruption probe; 30/05/2018 – Legg Mason Sets Aside $67 Million to Settle U.S. Libya Probe; 10/05/2018 – Legg Mason April Net Long-Term Inflows $1B; 16/05/2018 – Legg Mason Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 10/05/2018 – Legg Mason End-April Assets Under Mgmt $752.3B Vs End-March $754.1B; 12/04/2018 – OEHHA: OEHHA Issues 100th Fish Advisory: Guidelines for Legg Lake in LA County Provide Safe Eating Advice for Four Species of; 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 30/05/2018 – Legg Mason Discloses Potential Settlement Charge From Libya Operations; 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 12/03/2018 LEGG MASON REPORTS PRELIM FEB. AUM $766.7B

Newtyn Management Llc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 68.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc sold 318,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.99M, down from 468,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $118.16. About 1.07M shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Canc; 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com; 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Paul Limburg to join Exact Sciences medical leadership; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exact Sciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXAS); 06/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 26/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Legg Mason CEO sees 2.9% increase in pay during year of changes – Baltimore Business Journal” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Legg Mason’s Stock Is Cheap. But Probably For Good Reason – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Legg Mason Appoints Nelson Peltz And Ed Garden Of Trian Partners To Board Of Directors – PRNewswire” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Earnings Blitz And Autonomy Talk – Seeking Alpha” published on April 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Legg Mason: Valuation Will Attract Value Investors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 29, 2019.

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08 million and $420.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 59,196 shares to 125,341 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Newtyn Management Llc, which manages about $728.74M and $528.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 232,165 shares to 597,165 shares, valued at $22.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tilray Inc (Put) by 61,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG).

