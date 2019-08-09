As Exact Sciences (EXAS) Stock Rose, R-H Dinel Investment Counsel Trimmed Position by $1.03 Million; Marshall Wace Llp Has Lifted Medidata Solutio (MDSO) Holding by $501,510; Market Value Rose

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Medidata Solutio (MDSO) by 393.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 6,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 8,618 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $631,000, up from 1,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Medidata Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $91.44. About 444,936 shares traded. Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) has risen 26.15% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.15% the S&P500. Some Historical MDSO News: 21/05/2018 – Medidata at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 2; 01/05/2018 – Idera Pharmaceuticals Increases Operational Efficiency of Global Oncology Program with Medidata Clinical Cloud; 24/04/2018 – Life Science Leaders Discuss Future of Drug Development at Medidata NEXT London; 10/05/2018 – Medidata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions 1Q Net $10.3M; 28/03/2018 – Life Science Leaders Gather at Medidata NEXT Basel and Frankfurt to Examine New Opportunities to Improve Clinical Development; 03/04/2018 – AUSTRALIA NHMRC CLINICAL TRIALS CENTRE PARTNERS WITH MEDIDATA; 03/04/2018 – Australia NHMRC Clinical Trials Centre Partners with Medidata to Digitize Cancer Research; 29/05/2018 – Medidata Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Fiera Capital Adds TripAdvisor, Exits Medidata: 13F

R-H Dinel Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 52,900 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58M, down from 64,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.52B market cap company. The stock increased 4.68% or $5.36 during the last trading session, reaching $119.89. About 1.42 million shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick Jr. Is No Oprah Winfrey. Just Ask Exact Sciences; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES 1Q LOSS PER SHARE 33C, EST. LOSS PER SHARE 38C; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Canc; 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences Sees 2018 Rev $420M-$430M; 26/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exact Sciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXAS)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Svcs holds 0% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) or 11 shares. Cornerstone Advisors owns 24 shares. Winslow Mngmt Limited holds 1.09% or 2.32M shares in its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 831 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0% or 21,649 shares. Td Asset owns 122,200 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Fisher Asset Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 55,651 shares. Regions Fincl has invested 0% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Stephens Inc Ar stated it has 2,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advisory Network Llc owns 4,131 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Eaton Vance Management invested 0.1% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Amer Tx reported 165,120 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Pier Cap Limited Liability Company holds 6,396 shares. Ww Asset Inc has 4,014 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold MDSO shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 62.91 million shares or 1.50% less from 63.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Investments Communication invested in 0.02% or 72,682 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability reported 4,904 shares stake. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 19,813 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Lpl Ltd Company holds 20,630 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Fin Svcs Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) for 5,242 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 4,849 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, New Jersey-based fund reported 4,000 shares. Vanguard Group Inc holds 5.56M shares. First Mercantile Trust Co invested in 0.12% or 6,850 shares. 183,553 are owned by Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Com Ma. Manufacturers Life The invested 0.01% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 4,850 shares or 0.02% of the stock. D E Shaw And holds 24,010 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stephens Inc Ar stated it has 2,527 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO).

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baker Hughes A by 75,842 shares to 1,107 shares, valued at $31,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Houlihan Lokey I by 42,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 746 shares, and cut its stake in Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE).