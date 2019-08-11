As Exact Sciences (EXAS) Stock Rose, Atika Capital Management Has Increased by $9.80 Million Its Holding; As Adobe (ADBE) Stock Rose, Jefferies Group Has Cut Its Position

Jefferies Group Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 93.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc sold 21,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 1,451 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $387,000, down from 23,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $143.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $294.83. About 1.45 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 15/05/2018 – Adobe Accelerates Experience Design Growth With Starter Plan for Adobe XD; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – ADDITION OF RICKS EXPANDS ADOBE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 11 MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – Investor Advisory: Adobe Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Participation; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce in $1.68 bln deal; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.44

Atika Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 258.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc bought 113,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The hedge fund held 158,000 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.69M, up from 44,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $118.29. About 1.15 million shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 17/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick Jr. Is No Oprah Winfrey. Just Ask Exact Sciences; 06/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Names Paul Limburg Co-Chief Medical Officer; 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening; 21/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Mark Stenhouse to join Exact Sciences as President, Cologuard; 03/04/2018 – ColoGuard to Provide Industry City Tenants with Ready Access to More Than 30 Networks; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss $39.4M

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teladoc Health Inc by 18,000 shares to 59,000 shares, valued at $3.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 380,000 shares, and cut its stake in Galapagos Nv.

Jefferies Group Llc, which manages about $12.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 25,361 shares to 37,861 shares, valued at $3.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 33,046 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,813 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 46.36 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

