As Exact Sciences (EXAS) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Newtyn Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $27.42 Million; Putnam Premier Income Trust Pp (PPT) Holder Sit Investment Associates Lowered Its Position

Newtyn Management Llc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 68.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc sold 318,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.99M, down from 468,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $118.16. About 846,015 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500.

Sit Investment Associates Inc decreased its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust Pp (PPT) by 24.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc sold 1.59M shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 4.96 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.53M, down from 6.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Putnam Premier Income Trust Pp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $541.93M market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.25. About 196,486 shares traded. Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) has 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54B and $3.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 6,575 shares to 22,065 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Te (JLS) by 21,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,586 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold PPT shares while 14 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 15.82 million shares or 9.42% less from 17.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duncker Streett And has invested 0% in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT). Cahill Advsrs Incorporated invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT). Covington holds 0% or 1,575 shares in its portfolio. Kcm Invest Limited Co has 0% invested in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT). Oppenheimer, a New York-based fund reported 16,269 shares. Finance Advisers Ltd stated it has 14,985 shares. Raymond James Associate has 860,964 shares. 4,813 are held by Salem Investment Counselors. Wells Fargo Company Mn has 1.39M shares for 0% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De owns 985,988 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Assocs Limited stated it has 40,225 shares. 1.38 million were accumulated by Invesco. Bartlett And Communications Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 66,782 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pnc Svcs Grp holds 0% or 20,000 shares. Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Lc holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 602,358 shares. 104,017 were accumulated by Royal Bancorporation Of Canada. Jpmorgan Chase And Com has invested 0.06% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Moreover, Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 429,248 shares. Susquehanna Intl Group Llp holds 0% or 91,532 shares in its portfolio. Marietta Partners Limited Liability Corp stated it has 4,358 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Newtyn Management Ltd Liability holds 150,000 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Eventide Asset Llc has invested 0.42% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Signalpoint Asset Ltd invested in 6,517 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Stevens Cap Mngmt LP reported 23,342 shares stake. Tci Wealth Incorporated stated it has 68 shares. Columbia Asset stated it has 0.11% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Texas-based Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS).