As Exact Sciences (EXAS) Stock Price Rose, Next Century Growth Investors Increased Holding; Bristol John W & Company Trimmed Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $404,404

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc bought 4,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,333 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.79 million, up from 73,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $118.05. About 650,608 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 83.30% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.87% the S&P500.

Bristol John W & Company Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 0.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc sold 4,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.38 million, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $368.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $113.49. About 7.64M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/05/2018 – JPMorgan Signs Deal With Cardlytics to Use Customer Data on App; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXCLUDING CERTAIN ITEMS, QTRLY MARKETS REVENUE WAS UP 7% WITH STRONG GROWTH IN EQUITY MARKETS, AND FIXED INCOME MARKETS FLAT; 07/05/2018 – JPM’s Ulrich Expects Trade Frictions to Continue (Video); 15/05/2018 – CFA: JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 20/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $118; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan Seeks Majority Stake in China Fund Management Venture; 21/05/2018 – HighPoint Resources at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – ALLETE INC ALE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 09/05/2018 – SURVEYMONKEY INC HIRES JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N TO LEAD PREPARATIONS FOR AN INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING; 22/03/2018 – JPMORGAN IS SAID TO MULL BLOCKCHAIN PROJECT SPIN-OFF: FT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Sit Associate holds 0.09% or 31,250 shares. Jennison Associates owns 1.04 million shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Putnam Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Newtyn Limited Liability Com stated it has 2.46% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Jefferies Gp Ltd invested 0.06% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Price T Rowe Md owns 8.29 million shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.02% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Rh Dinel Investment Counsel accumulated 52,900 shares or 4.53% of the stock. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 23,821 shares. State Street Corporation invested 0.02% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Bessemer Grp Inc owns 1,103 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsr accumulated 10,000 shares. Lmr Partners Llp has invested 0.22% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $748.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) by 52,972 shares to 364,861 shares, valued at $5.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caredx (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 232,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 905,425 shares, and cut its stake in Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX).

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $45.14 million activity. On Thursday, January 24 the insider Conroy Kevin T sold $24.74M. COWARD D SCOTT also sold $13.23 million worth of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) shares.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $2.79 million activity. $1.22 million worth of stock was sold by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29. On Thursday, April 18 the insider HOBSON MELLODY L bought $194,242. Shares for $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Beer Lori A sold $1.40M. $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by Scher Peter.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.27 billion for 11.13 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 0% or 5,415 shares. 21,231 are owned by Evermay Wealth Limited Com. Origin Asset Llp owns 169,040 shares for 1.43% of their portfolio. Estabrook Capital Management owns 274,881 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ima Wealth has invested 1.39% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Arrowgrass Cap Prns (Us) LP has invested 0.35% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Foster Dykema Cabot And Inc Ma stated it has 0.89% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Spinnaker invested in 29,546 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Financial Bank Hapoalim Bm owns 20,985 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Glovista Invs Ltd Company has invested 0.24% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 969,600 were accumulated by Focused Invsts Lc. Welch Lc owns 18,712 shares. Carlson Cap stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp holds 13,127 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Argyle Mgmt accumulated 44,845 shares.