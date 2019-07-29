As Exact Sciences (EXAS) Stock Price Rose, Newtyn Management Trimmed Its Position; Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Shareholder Dsc Advisors LP Has Raised Stake

Newtyn Management Llc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 68.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc sold 318,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.99M, down from 468,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.39% or $8.72 during the last trading session, reaching $109.2. About 10.32M shares traded or 588.24% up from the average. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 83.30% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.87% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 30/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Applauds American Cancer Society’s Updated Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines to Include People Age 45-49; 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP EXAS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $420 MLN TO $430 MLN; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss $39.4M; 17/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Paul Limburg to join Exact Sciences medical leadership; 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer; 16/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Corp: We admit to being early. But the science won’t be held back

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $-0.56 EPS, down 86.67% or $0.26 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.66 actual EPS reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

Newtyn Management Llc, which manages about $728.74M and $528.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ni Hldgs Inc by 27,200 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $9.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Echostar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS) by 278,921 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Tilray Inc (Put).

