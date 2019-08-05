As Exact Sciences (EXAS) Stock Price Rose, Holder R-H Dinel Investment Counsel Decreased Stake by $1.03 Million; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Share Value Declined, Holder Stack Financial Management Decreased Stake by $850,279

R-H Dinel Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 52,900 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58M, down from 64,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.62% or $6.47 during the last trading session, reaching $108.6. About 1.35M shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500.

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc sold 16,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 954,208 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.52 million, down from 970,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $51.18. About 17.25 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 16/04/2018 – Park Bench Solutions Offers Optimized Provisioning for Cisco BroadSoft Platform with New odin Clone; 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kames Cap Public Ltd Com holds 1.31% or 534,199 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Fincl Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 6,927 shares. Moreover, Rmb Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 31,062 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt invested 0.73% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Stevens Cap Management Ltd Partnership owns 23,342 shares. Bailard holds 0.02% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) or 4,200 shares. Spark Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 131,200 shares. Utah Retirement Systems accumulated 0.04% or 22,593 shares. Crow Point Limited has invested 0.04% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). The Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Raymond James Financial reported 39,035 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 1,898 shares. Hsbc Public Lc has 23,821 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alpine holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 6,410 shares. Moreover, Moody Bancorp Division has 0.4% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 17.06 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Georgia-based Signaturefd has invested 0.38% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 54,371 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Manchester Capital Mgmt Limited Co holds 19,921 shares. Hillsdale Inv Management Inc accumulated 0.07% or 14,360 shares. Metropolitan Life accumulated 40,619 shares. South Street Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 29,565 shares. Axa stated it has 0.97% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ledyard Commercial Bank holds 361,714 shares. Rockland Tru invested in 28,868 shares. Founders Capital Management Ltd Llc reported 1.14% stake. Georgia-based Montag A Assoc has invested 1.57% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Amer Asset Management Incorporated has 1.04% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 25,384 shares. Grimes Co holds 316,531 shares or 1.34% of its portfolio. Alta Cap Limited Liability stated it has 37,068 shares. Bristol John W Company Inc New York reported 2.75% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Stack Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.09B and $834.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) by 7,885 shares to 156,089 shares, valued at $10.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 67,343 shares in the quarter, for a total of 234,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (NYSE:AEM).