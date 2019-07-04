As Exact Sciences (EXAS) Stock Price Rose, Castleark Management Has Upped Its Position; Rockland Trust Co Cut Its Position in Comcast (CMCSA) as Valuation Rose

Castleark Management Llc increased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 23.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc bought 5,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,750 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66 million, up from 24,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $117.95. About 776,636 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 83.30% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.87% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 30/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Applauds American Cancer Society’s Updated Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines to Include People Age 45-49; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES 1Q LOSS PER SHARE 33C, EST. LOSS PER SHARE 38C; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May; 21/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Canc; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer; 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening; 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer

Rockland Trust Co decreased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 89.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co sold 340,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,546 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, down from 378,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $43.32. About 8.34 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS, VERY DIFFERENT REGULATORY PROPOSITION THAN FOX; 22/05/2018 – EPIX to Launch on Comcast June 13th; 20/03/2018 – WSMV-TV, Nashville: BREAKING: NBC News reporting 3 injured, including the gunman, in the Maryland school shooting; 14/03/2018 – Craig Schlagbaum, VP of lndirect Channels of Comcast Business Recognized as 2018 CRN Channel Chief; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS CONFIDENT WILL RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY CLEARANCES IN TIMELY MANNER; 14/05/2018 – Comcast’s machineQ™ Lights up San Francisco Bay Area with LoRaWAN™ IoT Network; 16/05/2018 – Comcast’s Internet Essentials Program Joins Forces with Conference of Western Attorneys General to Promote Internet Safety for; 21/05/2018 – UK government does not intend to block Comcast-Sky deal; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO GENERATE ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES OF AROUND $500 MLN

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $943.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 108,112 shares to 132,457 shares, valued at $16.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,107 shares, and has risen its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $10.24 million activity. 845 shares were sold by Murdock Daniel C., worth $30,036 on Thursday, January 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Virginia-based Heritage Wealth Advsr has invested 0% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv, a New York-based fund reported 120 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt has 0.34% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 5.25M shares. D E Shaw & Com accumulated 655,323 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 166,565 shares. Timber Creek Cap Mngmt Llc owns 3.4% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 126,066 shares. 149,761 were accumulated by Motco. Zimmer Partners Lp invested in 3.25 million shares or 1.55% of the stock. Southeastern Asset Tn owns 7.99 million shares or 4.61% of their US portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards owns 17,048 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Liability holds 61,867 shares. Fayez Sarofim And Communication has invested 1.61% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.02% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 12,692 shares. 3.96M were accumulated by Tcw Group Incorporated. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 331,994 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 14.44 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.32% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 692,020 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Sva Plumb Wealth Ltd Llc holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 39,274 shares. Moreover, Df Dent And Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP owns 231,425 shares. Legal And General Group Public Limited holds 0% or 94,477 shares. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Edgewood Management Limited Liability Company reported 5,000 shares. Rhenman And Prtnrs Asset owns 100,000 shares. Fin Advisers Ltd Co accumulated 16,663 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 8,375 are owned by Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Il. The Missouri-based Parkside Retail Bank And Trust has invested 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Riverpark Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.98% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 61,950 shares. Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag owns 570,021 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

