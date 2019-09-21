As Exact Sciences (EXAS) Stock Price Rose, Atika Capital Management Decreased Position; Flossbach Von Storch Ag Position In Facebook (FB) Was Increased

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 14.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 22,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The hedge fund held 135,300 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.97 million, down from 158,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $103.97. About 3.56M shares traded or 125.36% up from the average. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES 1Q LOSS PER SHARE 33C, EST. LOSS PER SHARE 38C; 03/04/2018 – ColoGuard to Provide Industry City Tenants with Ready Access to More Than 30 Networks; 17/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exact Sciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXAS); 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss $39.4M; 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Canc; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag bought 150,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 3.47 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $670.62 million, up from 3.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $547.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36M shares traded or 42.53% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 17/04/2018 – Facebook bans pro-Duterte ‘fake news’ sites; 08/05/2018 – Match Group says Facebook’s new dating feature will have ‘no negative impact on Tinder’; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg: Data-Access Restriction ‘to Prevent Other Kinds of Abuse’; 22/03/2018 – BRITAIN’S INFORMATION COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE SAYS HIGH COURT JUDGE HAS ADJOURNED APPLICATION FOR A WARRANT RELATING TO CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA UNTIL FRIDAY; 24/04/2018 – CeciliaKang: BREAKING: Facebook Replaces Head of U.S. Policy Amid Regulatory Scrutiny; 13/03/2018 – Jim VandeHei: Scoop: Facebook aiming to launch News for Watch this summer; 28/03/2018 – Facebook is giving users more control over their privacy by making data management easier and redesigning the settings menu, the company; 28/03/2018 – Facebook needs to change business model to win back trust, says early Facebook advisor; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK, SCL GROUP QUERIED BY SENATE COMMERCE COMMITTEE

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $11.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 37,689 shares to 1.87M shares, valued at $369.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa (NYSE:V) by 45,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 562,897 shares, and cut its stake in Lowe’s Cos (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Boston Prns invested in 573,313 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Rech invested in 72.83 million shares or 4.46% of the stock. Legacy Prtnrs Incorporated accumulated 6,377 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Rdl owns 5,492 shares. American Money Management owns 8,188 shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio. Corvex Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.13% or 18,000 shares. Moreover, 1St Source Commercial Bank has 0.5% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Columbus Circle has 1.52% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 295,949 shares. First Natl Tru owns 0.64% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 35,415 shares. Tanaka Mgmt stated it has 0.32% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 19,905 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 178,753 shares or 2.28% of all its holdings. Thomasville Comml Bank has invested 0.09% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Washington has 1.13% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 106,885 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 31 investors sold EXAS shares while 113 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 108.62 million shares or 14.41% less from 126.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jefferies Group Inc Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 29,734 shares. Axiom Investors Lc De reported 0.66% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Advisory Services Network Llc stated it has 2,977 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Baillie Gifford accumulated 711,432 shares. Gabelli And Communication Investment Advisers owns 4,356 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Alpha Windward Ltd Com owns 0.02% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 247 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com stated it has 45,960 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0.05% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Com has 30,535 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,419 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Limited reported 3,591 shares. Howe Rusling stated it has 20 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Inc holds 0.02% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) or 5,595 shares. Metropolitan Life accumulated 8,821 shares.

