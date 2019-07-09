As Exact Sciences (EXAS) Share Value Rose, Wolverine Asset Management Has Increased by $20.59 Million Its Position; Pepsico (PEP) Holding Lifted by Lindsell Train Ltd

Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 19.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd bought 702,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.26 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $522.33M, up from 3.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $131.32. About 6.02 million shares traded or 43.80% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Plans Ad Blitz to Buoy Its Soda Business; 20/03/2018 – World Water Day: PepsiCo and The Nature Conservancy Announce New Water Conservation Projects in Southwestern States; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Rev $12.56B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo earnings: 96 cents per share, vs 93 cents EPS expected; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi said it plans to increase marketing spending on Pepsi drinks in the US to regain momentum; 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP); 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev Up 15%

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 314.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc bought 239,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 315,585 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.34M, up from 76,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.54B market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $120.88. About 952,401 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 83.30% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.87% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Incorporated reported 95,187 shares or 2.16% of all its holdings. Crawford Investment Counsel reported 9,936 shares. Wheatland reported 20,874 shares stake. S R Schill accumulated 0.14% or 1,851 shares. Hrt Financial Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.93% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Narwhal Cap Mngmt has invested 1.21% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Kelly Lawrence W Assoc Ca has 3.01% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Doliver Advsr Lp reported 0.1% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Texas-based Crossvault Management Ltd Com has invested 2.74% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Farr Miller Washington Lc Dc has invested 2.67% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Bsw Wealth Ptnrs reported 0.25% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). The Illinois-based Vestor Capital Limited has invested 2.42% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Hanson Mcclain Inc invested in 0.03% or 5,973 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Llc holds 14,764 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. St Johns Invest Mngmt Ltd Co holds 10,155 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $45.14 million activity. The insider Conroy Kevin T sold 304,397 shares worth $24.74 million. Another trade for 90,909 shares valued at $7.17 million was made by Elliott Jeffrey Thomas on Wednesday, January 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Primecap Mgmt Ca reported 2.99 million shares. Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability Company has 4,131 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt has 509,702 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Eventide Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.42% or 140,000 shares. Moreover, Principal Financial Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Jpmorgan Chase And reported 3.30 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 27,755 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 101,271 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Advisers Llc stated it has 16,663 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd stated it has 117,771 shares. Nicholas Inv Prns LP stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). New York-based Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Moody Commercial Bank Trust Division invested in 166,945 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Co reported 80,316 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Of Vermont accumulated 12 shares.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60B and $7.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Put) (NYSE:GS) by 1,600 shares to 5,900 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 5,469 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,531 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (Call) (NYSE:NKE).