As Exact Sciences (EXAS) Share Value Rose, Newtyn Management Has Decreased Stake; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Paragon Capital Management LTD Boosted Holding by $3.78 Million

Newtyn Management Llc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 68.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc sold 318,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.99M, down from 468,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $119.22. About 973,637 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 06/03/2018 Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Paul Limburg to join Exact Sciences medical leadership; 21/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick Jr. Is No Oprah Winfrey. Just Ask Exact Sciences; 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com; 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Canc

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 70.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought 32,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 78,149 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22M, up from 45,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly taking on Apple’s iPad with a line of low-cost tablets; 04/05/2018 – ABCOMRENTS And Microsoft Announce Co-Marketing Initiative For HoloLens Rental Program; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT/DELL ENTER TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WITH U.S. INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY FOR MICROSOFT CLOUD SERVICES FOR GOVERNMENT; 12/04/2018 – Octopai One of Nine Innovative Cloud-Based Startups Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp 2018; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett called bitcoin “probably rat poison squared,” Berkshire Chairman Charlie Munger said trading in cryptocurrencies is “just dementia,” and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates told CNBC that he would bet against bitcoin if he could; 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – lBl Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative; 19/03/2018 – This former Microsoft and General Motors executive is now the deputy to the White House Chief of Staff; 07/03/2018 – Federal Technology Thought Leader Joins Cohesity to Build Out Public Sector Offerings; 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Paragon Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $706.03M and $165.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 3,895 shares to 14,646 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

Newtyn Management Llc, which manages about $728.74 million and $528.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals In by 255,963 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $7.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 463,059 shares in the quarter, for a total of 600,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG).

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.41 earnings per share, down 36.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.67% negative EPS growth.