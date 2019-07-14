As Exact Sciences (EXAS) Share Value Rose, Holder Crow Point Partners Has Lowered Its Stake by $349,160; As National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Share Price Declined, Harris Associates LP Has Upped Its Position by $5.32 Million

Harris Associates LP increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 0.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP bought 204,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 23.03M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $613.39 million, up from 22.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $21.94. About 4.20 million shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 39.82% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.25% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B, EST. $1.81B; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Expect Demand for Products, Services to Resume Growth as Year Progresses; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL CFO JOSE BAYARDO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Expects Quarterly Revenue Below Expectations; 16/03/2018 – National Oilwell Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – NOV: SAW EXPLORERS DEPLOY DRILL PIPE FROM STACKED RIGS IN 1Q; 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q ADJ. EBITDA ABOUT $160M; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO- NEW ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES BOOKED DURING QUARTER $201 MLN COMPARED TO $153 MLN SHIPPED FROM BACKLOG; 27/04/2018 – NOV: OFFSHORE COMPLETION, PRODUCTION GEAR REMAIN CHALLENGED

Crow Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 57.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc sold 4,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,040 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $263,000, down from 7,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $114.87. About 1.67 million shares traded or 2.92% up from the average. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 83.30% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.87% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 06/03/2018 Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Paul Limburg to join Exact Sciences medical leadership; 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP EXAS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $420 MLN TO $430 MLN; 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening; 03/04/2018 – ColoGuard to Provide Industry City Tenants with Ready Access to More Than 30 Networks; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $45.14 million activity. Another trade for 169,109 shares valued at $13.23M was made by COWARD D SCOTT on Wednesday, January 23. 90,909 shares valued at $7.17M were sold by Elliott Jeffrey Thomas on Wednesday, January 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverpark Limited Liability Com holds 0.98% or 26,055 shares in its portfolio. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Lc holds 1.84 million shares or 5.66% of its portfolio. Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd has 78,333 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Jgp Glob Gestao De Recursos Ltda has invested 0.21% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel Inc holds 2,800 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Shine Advisory Ser Inc has 442 shares. 315,585 were accumulated by Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. American Natl Ins Company Tx holds 165,120 shares. M&T Financial Bank holds 0.01% or 19,359 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Fincl Inc invested 0% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). 55,651 were reported by Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Ameriprise Financial holds 0.17% or 4.29 million shares. Invesco Ltd has 0.01% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). First Trust LP reported 0.08% stake.

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.56 EPS, down 86.67% or $0.26 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.66 actual EPS reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% EPS growth.

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 35.10 million shares to 86.69M shares, valued at $865.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 50,534 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37.50 million shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Limited Liability accumulated 19,805 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans owns 17,116 shares. Axa holds 15,594 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs owns 6,807 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama reported 178,542 shares. Mesirow Fincl Inv owns 41,525 shares. Asset Management One reported 183,476 shares. Moreover, Blackrock Inc has 0.03% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 25.86 million shares. Community Commercial Bank Na has 611 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James & Associate accumulated 398,251 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp owns 0% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 5,683 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Com invested in 43,387 shares. 182,581 are held by Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Peddock Capital Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 3,473 shares. Prudential Public Limited reported 3.59M shares or 0.33% of all its holdings.