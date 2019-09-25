As Exact Sciences (EXAS) Share Value Rose, Atika Capital Management Has Cut Its Position; As Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) Share Value Declined, Midas Management Raised Holding

Midas Management Corp increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 35,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.02 million, up from 27,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $87.02. About 1.72 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 14/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL, SUEZ BEGIN OPERATING PLASTICS RECYCLING VENTURE; 18/04/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – A. SCHULMAN CONTINUES TO EXPECT TRANSACTION TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE IN PACT LYONDELLBASELL FOR PETROCHEMICAL PLANT; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL CEO BOB PATEL SPEAKS ON WELLS FARGO CONF WEBCAST; 21/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Bayport Complex Receives Prestigious Safety Award; 15/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and the Astros Foundation Complete Enhancements to Four Youth Softball Fields in La Porte, Texas; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Helps India Food Bank Leaders Fight Hunger; 20/03/2018 – PlasticsNewsEuro: LyondellBasell and SUEZ establish plastics recycling JV; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Raises Dividend to $1

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 14.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 22,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The hedge fund held 135,300 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.97 million, down from 158,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $97.32. About 2.24M shares traded or 34.75% up from the average. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Canc; 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exact Sciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXAS); 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick Jr. Is No Oprah Winfrey. Just Ask Exact Sciences; 20/03/2018 – Mark Stenhouse to join Exact Sciences as President, Cologuard; 06/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Names Paul Limburg Co-Chief Medical Officer; 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Johnson Financial Grp Incorporated invested in 27,929 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Qs Investors Limited Liability Co has invested 0.16% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp has 0.1% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Barnett & holds 0.02% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 500 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP reported 0.26% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.1% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 490,335 shares. 3,149 are held by Covington. Moreover, Millennium Mgmt Ltd has 0.75% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 5.83 million shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 2,468 shares. Payden Rygel holds 0.01% or 900 shares. British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corp accumulated 59,835 shares. Kiltearn Prns Ltd Liability Partnership reported 642,000 shares. Smithfield Tru Communication has invested 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Hudock Cap Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Macquarie Grp has 0% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 15,300 shares.

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” on September 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Boasting A 42% Return On Equity, Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Largest Insider Trades of the Week – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “LyondellBasell to Host Investor Day 2019 on September 24, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) Insiders Buy Up More Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $57.54 million activity. 7,246 LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) shares with value of $498,873 were bought by Patel Bhavesh V..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 31 investors sold EXAS shares while 113 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 108.62 million shares or 14.41% less from 126.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ftb reported 0% stake. Efg Asset Management (Americas) Corporation holds 0.88% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) or 26,234 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.03M shares. Moreover, Bamco Inc New York has 0% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 800 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0.05% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Sivik Glob Lc reported 20,000 shares stake. Bancshares Of America De holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 1.30M shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.05% or 23,786 shares. Hodges Capital Mgmt has invested 2.02% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Dupont Mngmt Corp reported 10,710 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny owns 8,821 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Marietta Invest Prns Ltd Llc reported 0.17% stake. Legal General Gru Public Llc owns 345,415 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Inc Limited Liability, a Nebraska-based fund reported 2,810 shares. Artemis Investment Mngmt Llp reported 263,247 shares.

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.41 earnings per share, down 36.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.67% negative EPS growth.