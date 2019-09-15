As Exact Sciences (EXAS) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Pdt Partners Has Decreased Its Holding by $4.93 Million; Zevin Asset Management Holding in Hdfc Bank Limited Adr (HDB) Upped as Market Value Declined

Pdt Partners Llc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 33.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc sold 41,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The hedge fund held 83,500 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.86 million, down from 125,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $106.71. About 1.03 million shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 14/05/2018 – Exact Sciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Canc; 30/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Applauds American Cancer Society’s Updated Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines to Include People Age 45-49; 03/04/2018 – ColoGuard to Provide Industry City Tenants with Ready Access to More Than 30 Networks; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Names Paul Limburg Co-Chief Medical Officer

Zevin Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Limited Adr (HDB) by 13.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc bought 5,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 41,120 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.35 million, up from 36,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Limited Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $104.97. About 740,780 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 22/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from HDFC Bank for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s MedGenome raises funds from HDFC group firms – Mint; 03/04/2018 – HDFC EXPECTS TO REPORT INR3B PROFIT ON INVESTMENT SALE IN 4Q; 19/03/2018 – HDFC AMC PROPOSES TO RAISE UP TO INR2.1B VIA PLACEMENT OF SHRS; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO SELECT ARRANGERS FOR $2.4B SHARE SALE; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS ADDITIONAL PROVISION BEING DONE VOLUNTARILY; 30/04/2018 – HDFC TO PAY INR16.5/SHR AS FINAL DIVIDEND; 30/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS ADDITIONALLY PROVIDED INR800M TO CONTINGENCIES A/C; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – India Adds Lal PathLabs, Cuts HDFC; 14/03/2018 – HDFC SEEKS TO RAISE UP TO INR40B VIA 7.90% 2019 BONDS

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99B and $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE:NUS) by 43,990 shares to 126,603 shares, valued at $6.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tactile Sys Technology Inc by 9,038 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.41 EPS, down 36.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.30 actual EPS reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold EXAS shares while 113 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 108.62 million shares or 14.41% less from 126.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Toronto Dominion Bancshares holds 0% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 19,189 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited has 0.05% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 1.03M shares. Artisan Prtn Partnership has 0.38% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 1.77 million shares. Opus Point Mgmt Limited Liability holds 1.49% or 8,534 shares in its portfolio. Castleark Mgmt Limited has 0.09% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Nicholas Invest Prtn Limited Partnership has 0.88% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 81,353 shares. The Rhode Island-based Coastline Trust has invested 0.08% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). L And S Advisors Inc accumulated 17,530 shares. Daiwa Securities Gru stated it has 0% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Connecticut-based Columbus Circle Investors has invested 1.15% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Grassi Investment Mgmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 4,250 shares. 790,721 are owned by Charles Schwab Investment Management. The Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Grimes & Com reported 1,700 shares.