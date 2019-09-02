As Exact Sciences (EXAS) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Eventide Asset Management Upped Position; As Pool (POOL) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Rk Capital Management Decreased Stake by $2.01 Million

Rk Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pool Corporation (POOL) by 43.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc sold 12,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% . The hedge fund held 15,600 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, down from 27,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pool Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $196.38. About 129,119 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.45-EPS $5.70; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys New 1% Position in Pool Corp; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED ADDITIONAL $200.0 MLN UNDER EXISTING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS ADDED AUTHORIZATION UNDER SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM,; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp 1Q EPS 75c; 24/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp 1Q Net $31.3M; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 13/03/2018 – Pool Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.45/SHR

Eventide Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 6.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.13 million, up from 131,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $119.22. About 973,637 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 06/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Names Paul Limburg Co-Chief Medical Officer; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exact Sciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXAS); 17/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Rev $90.3M; 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer; 06/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences Sees 2018 Rev $420M-$430M; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES 1Q LOSS PER SHARE 33C, EST. LOSS PER SHARE 38C; 14/05/2018 – Exact Sciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Applauds American Cancer Society’s Updated Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines to Include People Age 45-49

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $2.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 83,000 shares to 811,000 shares, valued at $42.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altair Engr Inc by 372,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 628,000 shares, and cut its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5.42M are held by Wellington Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 101,271 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). 628 were reported by Tortoise Investment Mgmt Ltd. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 1.42M shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Amer National Co Tx invested in 165,120 shares or 0.75% of the stock. 23,455 are owned by Skylands Capital Lc. 2,400 are held by Stephens Ar. Allstate Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Eagle Asset Inc owns 0.51% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 1.10M shares. Mariner Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 948,084 shares. Viking Glob Limited Partnership reported 1.6% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Friess Ltd stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). 126,834 were reported by Principal Fincl Group Incorporated.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold POOL shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 6.43% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 48,569 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Canandaigua Fincl Bank Trust accumulated 1,968 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Congress Asset Ma owns 1.42% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 656,889 shares. 88,378 were reported by Sei Invs. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insurance Com has 0% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Moreover, Atria Invs Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Comm Savings Bank has 0.01% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 3,406 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.07% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Pictet Asset Mngmt has 187,388 shares. Victory holds 27,542 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 62,270 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Logan Management Incorporated invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has 75,814 shares. Intrust Bancshares Na has 0.21% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Private Advisor Group Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 5,819 shares.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $93,598 activity.