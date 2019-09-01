As Exact Sciences (EXAS) Share Price Rose, Nine Masts Capital LTD Decreased Its Holding; As Sealed Air (SEE) Stock Value Declined, Ls Investment Advisors Lowered Its Holding by $763,876

Ls Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corp (SEE) by 12.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc sold 16,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 114,223 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.26 million, down from 130,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $39.82. About 2.18M shares traded or 72.56% up from the average. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SAYS INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sealed Air; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $205M; 07/05/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SEE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.45 TO $2.55; 14/05/2018 – AXA Adds Aptiv, Exits Sealed Air, Cuts AT&T: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 15/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle completes sale of portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W. R. Grace & Co

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 89.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 35,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The hedge fund held 4,214 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $365,000, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $119.22. About 973,637 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) by 11,552 shares to 107,732 shares, valued at $4.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 7,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,716 shares, and has risen its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).

