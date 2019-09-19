As Exact Sciences (EXAS) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda Lowered Its Stake; Blackhill Capital Cut Its Zoetis Cl A (ZTS) Position by $6.33 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 73.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda sold 4,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 1,703 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $201,000, down from 6,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $104.14. About 687,847 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 30/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Applauds American Cancer Society’s Updated Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines to Include People Age 45-49; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 20/03/2018 – Mark Stenhouse to join Exact Sciences as President, Cologuard; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences Sees 2018 Rev $420M-$430M; 17/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – ColoGuard to Provide Industry City Tenants with Ready Access to More Than 30 Networks; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick Jr. Is No Oprah Winfrey. Just Ask Exact Sciences; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer

Blackhill Capital Inc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc Cl A (ZTS) by 16.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc sold 56,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 279,766 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.75M, down from 335,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $124.61. About 756,613 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 15/05/2018 – Anatara Announces Exclusive Global License Agreement with Zoetis; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY EPS $2.77-EPS $2.93; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR ABOUT $2B; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 29/03/2018 – Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis: Purchase Price of $83 Per Shr in Cash, or Approximately $2B in Aggregate; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Acquire Abaxis, A Leading Global Provider Of Veterinary Point-of-Care Diagnostic Instruments; 14/05/2018 – ANATARA LIFESCIENCES LTD – ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS INC – UPON TERMINATION OF MERGER BY CO OR ZOETIS UPON SPECIFIED CONDITIONS, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY CO TO ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Sees Transaction Accretive to Earnings in 2019

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 7.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $425.03M for 35.00 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.41 earnings per share, down 36.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.67% negative EPS growth.