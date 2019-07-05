As Exact Sciences (EXAS) Market Value Rose, R-H Dinel Investment Counsel Has Lowered Position; Citadel Advisors Holding in National Health Invs (Call) (NHI) Has Increased by $998,400

R-H Dinel Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,900 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58M, down from 64,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $117.95. About 776,636 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 83.30% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.87% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer; 30/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Applauds American Cancer Society’s Updated Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines to Include People Age 45-49; 21/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Rev $90.3M; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Canc; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP EXAS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $420 MLN TO $430 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in National Health Invs Inc (Call) (NHI) by 42.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 12,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 42,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, up from 29,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in National Health Invs Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $79.93. About 196,445 shares traded. National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has risen 12.92% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical NHI News: 08/05/2018 – National Health Investors Sees 2018 FFO $5.45/Shr-FFO $5.51/Shr; 08/05/2018 – National Health Investors 1Q Net $38.4M; 08/05/2018 – NHI SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $5.45 TO $5.51, EST. $5.50; 08/05/2018 – National Health Investors 1Q EPS $3.79 Vs. EPS $3.83; 03/05/2018 – Chambers USA Recognizes 37 Waller Attorneys; Cites National Healthcare Status; 08/05/2018 – National Health Investors 1Q Rev $72.7M; 08/05/2018 – NHI 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.35, EST. $1.34; 12/05/2018 – NHI-‘Byfuglien spectrum’ propels Jets to Game One win; 10/05/2018 – NHI Purchases Two Skilled Nursing Facilities for Ensign Portfolio; 04/04/2018 – Memorial Hermann Earns National Health IT Award

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.56 EPS, down 86.67% or $0.26 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.66 actual EPS reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% EPS growth.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $45.14 million activity. Shares for $7.17 million were sold by Elliott Jeffrey Thomas on Wednesday, January 23. 169,109 shares were sold by COWARD D SCOTT, worth $13.23M on Wednesday, January 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,040 were accumulated by Mariner Limited Liability Company. 19,501 were accumulated by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership. Brown Brothers Harriman has 700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Winch Advisory Service Limited Co holds 0% or 19 shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Lc reported 117,136 shares. 4,741 are held by Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Artemis Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.27% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Com reported 199,806 shares. Tortoise Investment Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Nomura has invested 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 6,517 shares. Van Eck Assocs has 0.09% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Eagle Asset Mgmt accumulated 1.10M shares. Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda reported 6,479 shares.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraton Corporation (Call) (NYSE:KRA) by 72,932 shares to 9,000 shares, valued at $290,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 72,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,243 shares, and cut its stake in Shopify Inc.

