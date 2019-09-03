As Exact Sciences (EXAS) Market Value Rose, Newtyn Management Lowered Holding; Pecaut & Company Stake in Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Has Lowered by $345,600 as Share Price Rose

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $166.05. About 24,503 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Commits to New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program Through FY 2020; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Governance Changes Consistent With Best Practices; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – APPOINTS H. LYNN HORAK NEW CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: CASEY’S 3Q EPS $5.08, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 63C; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Judy A. Schmeling Elected as a Class III Director; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES NAMES H. LYNN HORAK CHAIRMAN; 13/04/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Set to Open First Store in Michigan; 17/05/2018 – Casey’s activists may look for support – source [16:48 BST17 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees FY 2018 Same-Store Fuel (Gallons and CPG) Up 2.2% – 2.7%; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – COMMITMENT TO NEW $300 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM THROUGH FY 2020

Newtyn Management Llc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 68.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc sold 318,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.99 million, down from 468,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $119.38. About 63,337 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500.

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04 million and $144.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,725 shares to 59,894 shares, valued at $11.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Usa Fincl Portformulas Corporation has 3,359 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.03% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 12,447 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested in 549,749 shares. Ls Investment Ltd Llc invested 0.02% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Northern accumulated 381,112 shares. Hennessy Inc stated it has 148,500 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Aqr Cap Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 46,334 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP invested in 0.06% or 42,405 shares. Trustmark State Bank Trust Department holds 0% or 119 shares. Brown Advisory has 350,556 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Brinker Inc reported 6,858 shares. Magnetar Fincl Ltd Co owns 3,639 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 91,940 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd owns 5,323 shares. Advisory Ser Ntwk Limited holds 0% or 88 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 4.74% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $72.69M for 20.86 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 192.65% EPS growth.

Newtyn Management Llc, which manages about $728.74M and $528.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) by 325,981 shares to 338,486 shares, valued at $6.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Echostar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS) by 278,921 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Adient Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 158,181 are held by Thompson Management. Synovus Financial reported 51 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv invested 0% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 19,501 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 13,963 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Il has invested 0.03% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). C Worldwide Hldg A S invested in 58,932 shares. Fulton Bancorp Na stated it has 2,631 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Rh Dinel Counsel has invested 4.53% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 104,017 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bailard invested in 0.02% or 4,200 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 0.04% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). The Minnesota-based Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.91% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Mackay Shields Lc stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Us Bankshares De owns 0.03% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 109,652 shares.

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.41 earnings per share, down 36.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.67% negative EPS growth.

