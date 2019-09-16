As Exact Sciences (EXAS) Market Valuation Rose, Zevenbergen Capital Investments Lowered Its Holding; Shannon River Fund Management Has Increased Its Guidewire Software (GWRE) Holding by $4.32 Million as Share Value Declined

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) by 5.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold 94,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 1.75M shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $206.39M, down from 1.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $106.71. About 1.14M shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences Sees 2018 Rev $420M-$430M; 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening; 20/03/2018 – Mark Stenhouse to join Exact Sciences as President, Cologuard; 30/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Applauds American Cancer Society’s Updated Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines to Include People Age 45-49; 06/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Names Paul Limburg Co-Chief Medical Officer; 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer; 03/04/2018 – ColoGuard to Provide Industry City Tenants with Ready Access to More Than 30 Networks; 14/05/2018 – Exact Sciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 10.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 42,741 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The hedge fund held 451,166 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.74M, up from 408,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $105.9. About 579,458 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 51c-Loss 46c; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE – OFFERING OF NOTES UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUS AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $300 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF $200M; 02/05/2018 – Guidewire Named One of Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 29/03/2018 – California Casualty Selects Guidewire Systems for Real-Time and Predictive Analytics; 20/04/2018 – DJ Guidewire Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWRE); 06/03/2018 Guidewire Software 2Q Loss/Shr 59c; 22/03/2018 – Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance Selects Guidewire Products for Claims Management and Digital Vendor Experience; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58 – $0.51

More notable recent Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Guidewire Software Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CRWD, DOCU, GWRE and WORK among tech movers – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Shares of Guidewire Software Are Surging Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why DocuSign, Endo International, and Guidewire Software Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold GWRE shares while 84 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.18 million shares or 1.63% more from 81.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zeke Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 8,553 shares. Stockbridge Prtnrs Ltd Llc holds 2.09 million shares or 8.19% of its portfolio. 55,000 are held by Firsthand Capital Mgmt Inc. 466,922 were reported by Riverbridge Partners Ltd Liability. 890,520 are owned by Eagle Asset Mgmt. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.87% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Shell Asset Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Carroll Associates owns 0% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 138 shares. Regis Limited Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 50,517 shares. Barbara Oil reported 10,500 shares. Eaton Vance Management owns 74,597 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Glob Endowment Limited Partnership holds 2,570 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.02% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 66,000 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Capital Management Inc reported 0.08% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $629.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 50,010 shares to 157,000 shares, valued at $25.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 287,618 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,032 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.41 earnings per share, down 36.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “84 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: Exact Sciences (EXAS) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Exact Sciences (EXAS) Is Up 16.34% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on January 17, 2019. More interesting news about Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Exact Sciences Corporation Stock Gained Nearly 14% in June – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EXACT Sciences Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold EXAS shares while 113 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 108.62 million shares or 14.41% less from 126.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street Corp stated it has 0.03% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) Corp has 26,234 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Etrade Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Financial Advisory Ser stated it has 0.05% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Gam Ag has invested 0.15% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Bamco invested 0% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd invested 0.15% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Salem Counselors, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Amer Rech reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Sandy Spring Bankshares reported 0.02% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 661,500 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Morgan Stanley owns 816,031 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 25,703 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 38,400 are owned by Sectoral Asset Mngmt.