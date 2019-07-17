As Exact Sciences (EXAS) Market Valuation Rose, R-H Dinel Investment Counsel Has Cut by $1.03 Million Its Position; As Atmos Energy (ATO) Shares Rose, Sfmg Has Lifted Its Holding by $1.39 Million

R-H Dinel Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,900 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58 million, down from 64,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $114.95. About 930,136 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 83.30% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.87% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 16/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Corp: We admit to being early. But the science won’t be held back; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick Jr. Is No Oprah Winfrey. Just Ask Exact Sciences; 26/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exact Sciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXAS); 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening; 14/05/2018 – Exact Sciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Sfmg Llc increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc bought 13,640 shares as the company's stock rose 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.57M, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $107.1. About 436,587 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 15.18% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.75% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 216,962 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Sit Investment Associates invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 0.03% or 33,700 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 165,392 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 638 shares. Duff And Phelps Investment Mgmt Communication stated it has 792,633 shares. Grace White Inc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). A D Beadell Inv Counsel Inc has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.04% or 4,250 shares in its portfolio. Proffitt Goodson reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 0.02% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 44,206 shares. Norinchukin Savings Bank The reported 0.03% stake. British Columbia Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Cleararc Cap has invested 0.05% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO).

Sfmg Llc, which manages about $718.46 million and $691.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 204,779 shares to 74,143 shares, valued at $6.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15,439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,224 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

More notable recent Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.56 EPS, down 86.67% or $0.26 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.66 actual EPS reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% EPS growth.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $45.14 million activity. Elliott Jeffrey Thomas sold $7.17M worth of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) on Wednesday, January 23. 169,109 Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) shares with value of $13.23M were sold by COWARD D SCOTT.