As Exact Sciences (EXAS) Market Valuation Rose, Pictet Asset Management LTD Has Lifted Holding; Goldentree Asset Management LP Lowered Its Holding in Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) by $9.40 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 37.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 62,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 226,417 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.73 million, up from 164,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.39% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $92. About 2.68 million shares traded or 55.24% up from the average. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 41.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 223,752 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 318,765 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.41 million, down from 542,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $44.79. About 290,983 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM $73M; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It’s Well Reserved for Its Municipal Exposures; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 per Common Share; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It Doesn’t Face Liquidity Risks; 26/03/2018 – Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONDS TO CRITIQUE BY; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN CALLS ASSURED GUARANTY “A MELTING ICE CUBE THAT IS PAYING OUT THE DROPS WHILE IT STILL CAN”; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Rev $293M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold AGO shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 95.06 million shares or 2.24% more from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Denali Llc reported 0.54% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). 200,000 were reported by Weiss Multi. 7.23M were reported by Putnam Invs Limited Liability Corp. Taconic Capital LP owns 2.72% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 805,000 shares. Hrt Financial Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.04% or 14,392 shares. Amp Capital Investors Limited stated it has 12,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Principal Fincl Grp holds 0.09% or 2.31 million shares. Stifel Fincl Corp owns 65,200 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares accumulated 0% or 1,445 shares. State Street stated it has 2.02M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 35 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Sei Invests Communication stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Jpmorgan Chase And reported 87,925 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 154,400 shares.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00B and $884.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 3.02 million shares to 7.82 million shares, valued at $197.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vistra Energy Corp by 114,371 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $46.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 19,225 shares to 64,377 shares, valued at $4.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,100 shares, and cut its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS).

