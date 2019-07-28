As Exact Sciences (EXAS) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Crow Point Partners Cut Its Holding by $349,160; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Rose, Kentucky Retirement Systems Boosted Stake by $309,720

Crow Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 57.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc sold 4,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,040 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $263,000, down from 7,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $117.92. About 910,592 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 83.30% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.87% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 17/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exact Sciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXAS); 06/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 06/03/2018 Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Paul Limburg to join Exact Sciences medical leadership; 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences Sees 2018 Rev $420M-$430M

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 0.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 174 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,040 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.13M, up from 17,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93M shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/05/2018 – TOTAL TOTF.PA SAYS LATEST OBSERVATIONS BY IBAMA ON EXPLORATION PROJECT AT THE MOUTH OF THE AMAZON ARE IN NO WAY A REJECTION OF THIS PROJECT; 05/03/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Expand Whole Foods Delivery to San Francisco; 29/05/2018 – Amazon protestors, led by a group called SumOfUs, plan to fly a plane with a banner reading, “Bezos Needs a Boss.”; 04/04/2018 – Trump’s meeting with a major tech CEO reportedly included a discussion about a potential Amazon-Pentagon deal worth billions; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Exceeds 100 Million Prime Subscribers; 30/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Amazon says it’ll hire 200 for Minneapolis tech office; 28/04/2018 – Founder Jeff Bezos says “livestream info” for the launch will be coming soon; 28/03/2018 – FB, AMZN: Trump hates Amazon, not Facebook; 15/05/2018 – Convey Announces New Carrier Portal for Proactive Transportation Case Management; 09/04/2018 – Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on Competing for Business, Amazon (Video)

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.56 EPS, down 86.67% or $0.26 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.66 actual EPS reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.49% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Blackrock stated it has 5.68M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corp stated it has 5,187 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Castleark Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.1% or 30,750 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.06% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Dupont Capital Mngmt invested in 4,303 shares. 131,200 were reported by Spark Investment Management Lc. Viking Global Investors Limited Partnership, Connecticut-based fund reported 3.21 million shares. Bluecrest invested in 0.11% or 33,006 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 104,017 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Paloma Prtnrs Com, Connecticut-based fund reported 4,502 shares. Mirae Asset Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 23,066 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation holds 156,273 shares. Rmb Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 31,062 shares. Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Management Ltd has invested 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,712 shares to 242,728 shares, valued at $10.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Md Sass Invsts Services has invested 0.58% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Weitz Invest Management accumulated 1.14% or 15,500 shares. Whale Rock Cap Management Lc holds 6.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 187,396 shares. Verity Asset stated it has 230 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. 238 are owned by Camarda Fin Limited Com. Elm Advsrs Llc owns 1,011 shares or 1.26% of their US portfolio. Oakwood Cap Limited Com Ca reported 4,847 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt reported 411 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moneta Limited Co has invested 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Concourse Mgmt Lc holds 4,557 shares. Courage Miller Prtn Ltd accumulated 407 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Echo Street Capital Management Limited Liability Company owns 10,971 shares. 920 are held by Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability. Fiduciary Commerce reported 30,985 shares. St Johns Inv Ltd Liability Corp has 1,253 shares for 1.72% of their portfolio.