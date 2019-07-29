As Exact Sciences Com (EXAS) Valuation Rose, Thompson Investment Management Cut Its Holding by $711,564; Constellation Brands Cl A (STZ) Holder Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Has Decreased Its Stake

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp Com (EXAS) by 4.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 8,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 158,181 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.70 million, down from 166,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.16% or $8.44 during the last trading session, reaching $109.48. About 9.90M shares traded or 560.48% up from the average. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 83.30% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.87% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening; 26/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 20/03/2018 – Mark Stenhouse to join Exact Sciences as President, Cologuard; 06/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Names Paul Limburg Co-Chief Medical Officer; 03/04/2018 – ColoGuard to Provide Industry City Tenants with Ready Access to More Than 30 Networks; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES 1Q LOSS PER SHARE 33C, EST. LOSS PER SHARE 38C; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (STZ) by 6.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company sold 2,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,231 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11 million, down from 49,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $5.41 during the last trading session, reaching $198.51. About 481,335 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CANOPY GROWTH INVESTMENT ALLOWS 1ST MOVER ADVANTAGE; 25/05/2018 – Constellation Brands at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 16/05/2018 – Constellation’s Ex-CEO Among Three Charged in $300 Million Plot; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Reports Fiscal 2018 Results and Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 16/05/2018 – SEC CHARGES THREE EX CONSTELLATION HEALTHCARE EXECS WITH FRAUD; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 EPS $9.38-EPS $9.68; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR FISCAL 2019, BEER BUSINESS IS TARGETING NET SALES & OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 9 PCT TO 11 PCT; 04/04/2018 – Carlyle agrees to buy Australia’s Accolade wines for $770 mln

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99 billion and $522.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp New Com by 2,856 shares to 18,415 shares, valued at $2.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,653 shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co Com (NYSE:PXD).

More notable recent Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What Caused Exact Sciences Shares to Fall 19.1% in December – Nasdaq” published on January 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “EXACT Sciences is Now Oversold (EXAS) – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EXACT Sciences beats by $0.07, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $-0.56 earnings per share, down 86.67% or $0.26 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Finance Group Inc invested in 0.01% or 126,834 shares. Bailard Incorporated holds 0.02% or 4,200 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt Com reported 22,320 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Bell Bancshares holds 0.25% or 10,970 shares. Tortoise Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 628 shares. Comerica Bankshares owns 4,078 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mackenzie Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Gilder Gagnon Howe And Co Ltd Co holds 1.85% or 2.01M shares in its portfolio. 32,944 were reported by Ajo Ltd Partnership. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). 6,812 are held by Cap Fund. Moreover, Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 0.01% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 350 shares. 10,000 are owned by Hussman Strategic Advsrs Inc. Invesco Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 508,948 shares.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Constellation Brands Analysts Bullish After Q1 Print – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Things Constellation Brands Just Said About Canopy Growth — Good and Bad – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 131% – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will Canopy Growth Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Marijuana Stocks to Watch in July – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $140,171 activity.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $521.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 32,108 shares to 42,295 shares, valued at $4.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc. Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 4,239 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (NYSE:RTN).

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, down 8.36% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $503.34 million for 18.87 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual earnings per share reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canandaigua National Bank And Tru stated it has 1.55% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Maine-based Schroder Investment Management Gp has invested 0% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Gluskin Sheff holds 1.88% or 180,943 shares in its portfolio. B And T Capital Dba Alpha Capital owns 7,155 shares. United Kingdom-based Lmr Partners Llp has invested 0.03% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Legacy Private Tru Com accumulated 29,533 shares. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp holds 3.04% or 184,252 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund, Kentucky-based fund reported 3,311 shares. Massachusetts Services Communication Ma holds 0.13% or 1.72M shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Management Inc has 0.02% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Motco holds 20,266 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Sigma Planning Corporation holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 5,962 shares. Autus Asset Lc stated it has 0.28% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). California Employees Retirement Systems has 361,911 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Tompkins Fin owns 617 shares.