As Exact Sciences Com (EXAS) Shares Rose, Thompson Investment Management Has Lowered Position; Cacti Asset Management Has Upped Holding in United Technologies (UTX) by $5.49 Million as Market Value Rose

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp Com (EXAS) by 4.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 8,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 158,181 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.70 million, down from 166,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.08% or $3.62 during the last trading session, reaching $121.19. About 1.24 million shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 83.30% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.87% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 03/04/2018 – ColoGuard to Provide Industry City Tenants with Ready Access to More Than 30 Networks; 17/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP EXAS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $420 MLN TO $430 MLN; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences Sees 2018 Rev $420M-$430M; 26/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer; 21/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick Jr. Is No Oprah Winfrey. Just Ask Exact Sciences

Cacti Asset Management Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 38.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc bought 42,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,198 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.75 million, up from 110,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $134.93. About 223,604 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 20/04/2018 – Space Weather: G1 (Minor) Geomagnetic Storm Warning Valid 20/0510-21/0300 UTC; 15/05/2018 – Arrowgrass Adds Booking, Exits United Technologies: 13F; 12/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS SAYS BEEN SELECTED BY GKN AEROSPACE’S FOKKER BUSINESS; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – CO, INVESCO REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO OWN COLLECTION AT UTC IN LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.95 TO $7.15, EST. $7.07; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: TALKING WITH INVESTORS ABOUT VALUE OF POSSIBLE BREAKUP; 02/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23b Rockwell Collins deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES ABOUT $1.2B IN NEGATIVE ENGINE MARGIN IN 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbus Circle Invsts owns 0.7% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 315,337 shares. 3.21 million are held by Viking Invsts Limited Partnership. Captrust Finance accumulated 978 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust stated it has 0% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Regions Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 93 shares. Salem Counselors reported 1,000 shares stake. Lpl Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 80,316 shares. Raymond James Financial Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Associated Banc reported 2,342 shares stake. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 15,600 shares. Marietta Invest Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.12% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Northern Trust reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). The Florida-based Raymond James Assocs has invested 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Lmr Partners Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 48,852 shares. Kornitzer Cap Ks owns 218,165 shares.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99B and $522.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc C (NYSE:LL) by 67,368 shares to 427,964 shares, valued at $4.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alliance Data Sys Corp Com (NYSE:ADS) by 5,754 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,107 shares, and has risen its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. 862 shares were sold by Bailey Robert J., worth $104,916 on Tuesday, February 5. Amato Elizabeth B also sold $1.25 million worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary reported 240,946 shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar reported 8,109 shares. Fulton State Bank Na holds 16,854 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Webster State Bank N A reported 56,109 shares. Advisory Alpha Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Narwhal Management reported 19,945 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 3,959 shares. Lau Assocs Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.16% or 17,535 shares. Pitcairn holds 10,135 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Grassi Inv Management invested in 1.12% or 58,892 shares. Affinity Ltd Company has 0.07% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 2,599 shares. Highbridge Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.22% or 55,000 shares in its portfolio. Jcic Asset Mngmt has 275 shares. Anchor Bolt Cap Lp stated it has 188,126 shares or 2.35% of all its holdings. Zeke Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 25,731 shares.

